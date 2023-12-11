Lockheed Martin presents F-35A to Belgium

Lockheed Martin announces that it has presented the first F-35A Lightning II to the Belgian government during a deployment ceremony at Lockheed Martin's F-35 production facility.



This event marks an important milestone in the history of the Belgian Air Force, and strengthens the alliance between the United States and Belgium, a key NATO ally," said Lockheed Martin.



"The introduction of the F-35 to the Belgian Air Force will enable us to continue fulfilling all our missions in the decades to come and beyond," said Belgian Air Force Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Michel Hofman.



Building on the strong heritage of the F-16, the F-35 will provide the next generation of air power to ensure that the Belgian Air Force can fulfill its NATO missions and protect key alliance interests.



