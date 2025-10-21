In its quarterly report, Lockheed Martin announced that it was raising its EPS target range to approximately $22.15 to $22.35, up from $21.70 to $22 previously.



Similarly, it raised its operating profit forecast to approximately $6.675bn to $6.725bn (up from $6.6bn to $6.7bn) and narrowed its revenue target range to $74.25bn to $74.75bn (from $73.75bn to $74.75bn).



For Q3 2025, the aerospace and defense group reported EPS of $6.95, compared to $6.80 a year earlier, significantly exceeding the consensus.

Also on an annual basis, its operating profit rose 8.5% to $2.03bn, with revenue growing 8.8% to $18.6bn, driven by three of its four divisions (except rotary and mission systems).



Our record order backlog of $17.9bn, representing more than two and a half years of sales, underscores our customers' confidence and supports our long-term growth prospects, it said.