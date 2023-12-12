Lockheed Martin: success of AOEW in electronic warfare

December 12, 2023 at 11:32 am EST Share

Lockheed Martin announces the successful completion of a test conducted in partnership with the US Navy to evaluate the attack capabilities of the Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) system installed on an MH-60R helicopter.



This was the first time in the program's development that the system was able to perform engagement tests, demonstrate its ability to defeat threats and quantify its system performance.



"The AOEW system is one of the most advanced and complex electronic warfare systems ever developed", insists Deon Viergutz, Vice President of Spectrum Convergence at Lockheed Martin.



According to Lockheed, the AOEW will provide 'a force multiplier for our sailors that will help them dominate and control the battlespace without ever firing'.



Further tests and demonstrations are planned for 2024, Lockheed Martin reminds us.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.