Lockheed Martin has announced the successful launch of the GOES-U weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), transported by SpaceX from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

This latest satellite in the GOES-R series will be renamed GOES-19 once in geostationary orbit.

It will provide advanced weather data, real-time lightning mapping, and monitor space weather conditions with instruments such as GLM and SUVI.

This launch marks a major step forward for accurate weather forecasting and disaster management.


