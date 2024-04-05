Lockheed Martin: successful testing of SPY-7 radar
The SPY-7 radar's tactical hardware and software were able to track objects in space, verifying the radar system's maturity and marking the start of comprehensive performance testing.
We are using our proven integration and testing process to fully test the capabilities of Aegis and SPY-7 before delivery to Japan," said Amr Hussein, Vice President of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin.
According to Lockheed, this solution offers '24/7 coverage' and is 'a superior deterrent available for land and sea applications worldwide. '
