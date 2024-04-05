Lockheed Martin: successful testing of SPY-7 radar

Lockheed Martin has successfully tested the SPY-7 radar on a ship equipped with the Aegis system (ASEV), marking 'a critical milestone in the program that will serve as the cornerstone of Japan's national defense'.



The SPY-7 radar's tactical hardware and software were able to track objects in space, verifying the radar system's maturity and marking the start of comprehensive performance testing.



We are using our proven integration and testing process to fully test the capabilities of Aegis and SPY-7 before delivery to Japan," said Amr Hussein, Vice President of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin.



According to Lockheed, this solution offers '24/7 coverage' and is 'a superior deterrent available for land and sea applications worldwide. '





