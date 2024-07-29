Lockheed Martin: the Netherlands purchases an air-to-ground missile

U.S. and Dutch officials have formalized a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LoA) agreement for the purchase of Lockheed Martin's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) long-range air-to-ground cruise missile.



With this agreement, the Netherlands becomes the fifth international customer for the JASSM.



'We are honored to partner with the U.S. government to provide the Dutch Armed Forces with a combat-proven, mission-effective weapon system to meet their evolving strategic defense needs,' said Scott Redmerski, JASSM program manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.



According to Lockheed, 'the latest generation of the JASSM-ER includes hardware and software enhancements, offering increased capabilities and more flexible options to meet the ever-changing missions of the warfighter'.



