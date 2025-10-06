Lockheed Martin, through its subsidiary Sikorsky, has announced the launch of Nomad, a new family of autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.



This concept combines the capabilities of a helicopter with the speed of an airplane, thanks to a dual propulsive rotor design and MATRIX autonomy technology developed with DARPA.



The hybrid-electric powered aircraft will be available in sizes ranging from small Group 3 drones to Black Hawk helicopter size. They will be used for reconnaissance, logistics, and light attack missions, both on land and at sea.



Following successful trials of the Nomad 50 prototype, Sikorsky is preparing the Nomad 100, with a wingspan of 18 feet, which is expected to take its maiden flight shortly. According to Dan Shidler, director of advanced programs, this project illustrates "the new generation of long-endurance autonomous drones."