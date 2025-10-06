Lockheed Martin, through its subsidiary Sikorsky, has announced the launch of Nomad, a new family of autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.
This concept combines the capabilities of a helicopter with the speed of an airplane, thanks to a dual propulsive rotor design and MATRIX autonomy technology developed with DARPA.
The hybrid-electric powered aircraft will be available in sizes ranging from small Group 3 drones to Black Hawk helicopter size. They will be used for reconnaissance, logistics, and light attack missions, both on land and at sea.
Following successful trials of the Nomad 50 prototype, Sikorsky is preparing the Nomad 100, with a wingspan of 18 feet, which is expected to take its maiden flight shortly. According to Dan Shidler, director of advanced programs, this project illustrates "the new generation of long-endurance autonomous drones."
Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautic, submarine, and aerospace systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of aeronautic systems (40.3%): military and civilian aircraft, primarily for government organizations;
- sale of helicopters, mission and electronic systems (24.3%): military and commercial helicopters, ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radars, sensors, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, training systems, cyber solutions, command, control and communication systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, simulation and training systems, etc.;
- sale of air defense and fire control systems (17.8%): air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision strike weapons systems, fire control systems, etc. The group also offers support services for mission operations, preparation, technical support, integration services, etc.;
- sales of aerospace systems (17.6%): satellite systems, missile systems and space transport systems.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (83.4%) and services (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (73.9%), Europe (10.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), the Middle East (4.3%) and other (2.1%).
