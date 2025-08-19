Lockheed Martin announced that a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) missile intercepted an air target during a test using the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radar.
The test validated 360-degree engagement, an important milestone for the US Army's modernized air and missile defense architecture.
Brian Kubik, vice president of PAC-3 programs, said the success demonstrates the PAC-3's advanced and reliable performance in increasingly complex operational environments.
Demand for the PAC-3 is growing following its field performance, with Lockheed Martin planning to deliver a record number of more than 600 PAC-3 MSE missiles in 2025 and working with the US Army to accelerate international deliveries.
Lockheed Martin validates key Patriot missile test
Published on 08/19/2025 at 10:17 am EDT
