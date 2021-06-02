Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed aims to produce 169 F-35 fighter jets in 2022

06/02/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp aims to produce and deliver about 169 F-35 fighter jets in 2022, the U.S. weapons maker said on Wednesday at a conference hosted by brokerage Bernstein.

The company said it expects the production rate for the jets to eventually plateau at about 175 aircraft per year after 2022, based on the demand by the United States government and partner countries.

Lockheed's decision to enter full rate production for the jets has been delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations at aircraft manufacturers and their supply chains. The company is expected to deliver between 133 and 139 jets in 2021.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
12:17pSTREET COLOR : Lockheed Martin Exec Says Company Plans to Deliver ~169 F-35 Jets..
MT
06:05aGOING AGILE : Lockheed Martin Integrating Air Battle Management Capabilities int..
PU
06/01LOCKHEED MARTIN  : Elects Patricia E. Yarrington to Board of Directors (Form 8-K..
PU
06/01LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
06/01LOCKHEED MARTIN  : Elects Patricia E. Yarrington to Board of Directors
PR
06/01LOCKHEED MARTIN  : CFO to Speak at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation..
PR
05/28LOCKHEED MARTIN  : Successfully Tests Navy's Hypersonic Strike System
AQ
05/28LOCKHEED MARTIN  : Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod Successfully Integrates With Ku..
AQ
05/28LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27LOCKHEED MARTIN  : LMT) sees Significant Insider Selling Continuing
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 334 M - -
Net income 2021 7 430 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 426,32 $
Last Close Price 381,92 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Jay Peterson Director-Government Finance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.59%106 149
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.05%134 075
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.07%58 851
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION27.36%53 471
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.36%44 520
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.10%24 118