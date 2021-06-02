Lockheed aims to produce 169 F-35 fighter jets in 2022

The company said it expects the production rate for the jets to eventually plateau at about 175 aircraft per year after 2022, based on the demand by the United States government and partner countries.

Lockheed's decision to enter full rate production for the jets has been delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations at aircraft manufacturers and their supply chains. The company is expected to deliver between 133 and 139 jets in 2021.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)