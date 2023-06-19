Lockheed ready to train Ukrainian pilots if Nato allies send F-16s to Kyiv - FT
06/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - US defence manufacturer Lockheed
Martin has said it stands ready to help Ukrainian pilots
fly and maintain its F-16 fighter jets if NATO states agree to
send them to help the country against Russian aggression, the
Financial Times reported on Monday, citing the company's chief
operating officer Frank St John.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)