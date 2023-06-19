Advanced search
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:44 2023-06-16 pm EDT
459.17 USD   +0.71%
06:12aLockheed ready to train Ukrainian pilots if Nato allies send F-16s to Kyiv - FT
06/18Lockheed-Airbus face lengthening odds in U.S. tanker re-run
06/18Exclusive-Mystery X9 helicopter takes shape as potential successor to Airbus H145
Lockheed ready to train Ukrainian pilots if Nato allies send F-16s to Kyiv - FT

06/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin has said it stands ready to help Ukrainian pilots fly and maintain its F-16 fighter jets if NATO states agree to send them to help the country against Russian aggression, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing the company's chief operating officer Frank St John. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.71% 459.17 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
06/16Insta Group and Lockheed Martin Corporation Sign Cooperation Agreement of Developing Ne..
06/14Lockheed Martin Appoints Abdullah Alajmi as New Space Business Development Director for..
06/13Lockheed Martin Gets $74 Million Modification to US Air Force Contract
06/12Lockheed Martin Commits to Deliver F-35 Aircraft After Pentagon Reportedly Decides to R..
06/12Lockheed Martin : Statement on F-35 TR-3 Status
06/12Lockheed Martin, GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Boost US Semiconductor Supply Chain
06/12Lockheed Martin, GlobalFoundries to Collaborate to Boost U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturi..
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 786 M - -
Net income 2023 6 810 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 116 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 459,17 $
Average target price 503,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.62%116 286
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.15%142 515
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.99%69 605
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.40%59 518
BAE SYSTEMS PLC13.13%37 785
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.07%37 051
