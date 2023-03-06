Lockheed resumes final testing of advanced F-35 jet

March 6 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on
Monday it resumed final testing of its advanced F-35 fighter
jets, after the U.S. Government cleared delivery of engines from
supplier following a safety conncern.
"Safety remains our top priority as we continue to produce
the world's most advanced fighter aircraft," Lockheed said.
Lockheed Martin sends its new planes on check-out flights
before completing paperwork for the final sale to various
customers, which includes the U.S. military.
A video circulated in social media in December, which was
carried by several outlets, showed an F-35B Lightning II
crashing during a test with its pilot safely ejecting.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)