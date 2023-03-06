Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13:50 2023-03-06 pm EST
478.88 USD   +0.21%
12:40pLockheed resumes final testing of advanced F-35 jet
RE
11:50aL3Harris Receives Contract From Lockheed Martin for Viper Shield Electronic Warfare System
MT
03:27aLockheed Martin Gets $32 Million Delivery Order Modification Under US Navy Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed resumes final testing of advanced F-35 jet

03/06/2023 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 6 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it resumed final testing of its advanced F-35 fighter jets, after the U.S. Government cleared delivery of engines from supplier following a safety conncern.

"Safety remains our top priority as we continue to produce the world's most advanced fighter aircraft," Lockheed said.

Lockheed Martin sends its new planes on check-out flights before completing paperwork for the final sale to various customers, which includes the U.S. military.

A video circulated in social media in December, which was carried by several outlets, showed an F-35B Lightning II crashing during a test with its pilot safely ejecting.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
12:40pLockheed resumes final testing of advanced F-35 jet
RE
11:50aL3Harris Receives Contract From Lockheed Martin for Viper Shield Electronic Warfare Sys..
MT
03:27aLockheed Martin Gets $32 Million Delivery Order Modification Under US Navy Contract
MT
03:24aLockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems Secures $214.5 Million US Navy Contract
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Lockheed Martin
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Lockheed Martin
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Lockheed Martin
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Lockheed Martin
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Lockheed Martin
MT
03/03Terran orbital named to fast company's annual list of the world's most innovative compa..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 846 M - -
Net income 2023 6 741 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 116 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 477,89 $
Average target price 502,30 $
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.77%122 004
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.88%144 555
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.34%71 534
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.88%63 291
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.86%40 710
BAE SYSTEMS PLC6.07%22 289