Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

02/09/2021 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ("Aerojet" or the "Company") (NYSE: AJRD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), a global security and aerospace company.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aerojet shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash, without interest, less any dividends declared prior to the merger.  The per share price is expected to be reduced to $51.00 after the expected pre-closing payment of a special cash dividend of $5.00 per share to Aerojet shareholders. 

If you own Aerojet shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/AJRD/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Aerojet's board acted in the best interest of Aerojet's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration represents full and fair value for Aerojet shares, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction has been fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, the merger consideration is a discount to Aerojet's 52 week high stock price of $57.27.  Additionally, an analyst set a price target of $56.00 for Aerojet, higher than the proposed merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-301225048.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
07:55aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
PR
04:19aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Selects ABL Space Systems Rocket To Power First UK Vertical Sa..
AQ
02/08LOCKHEED MARTIN : Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H6..
AQ
02/08LOCKHEED MARTIN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Lockheed Martin to $445..
MT
02/08JEFF BEZOS : An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origi..
RE
02/04HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER : Sikorsky and Rheinmetall expand German CH-53K Industry T..
PU
02/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : Joins U.S. Defense Department's Platform One DevSecOps Softwar..
AQ
01/31LOCKHEED MARTIN : Board Elects James D. Taiclet As Chairman; Marillyn A. Hewson ..
AQ
01/31Pause in Corporate PAC Spending Triggers Political Pushback
DJ
01/29LOCKHEED MARTIN : Names Chief Executive James Taiclet Chairman
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ