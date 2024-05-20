Once considered a tranquil final frontier, space has emerged as the latest-and arguably the most complex-domain for military operations.

Today, the U.S. faces numerous challenges in this new domain, from counterspace technologies and space debris to orbital congestion and adversaries' rapidly advancing space capabilities. The need for robust Space Domain Awareness (SDA) has never been more urgent, enabling the U.S. to monitor and safeguard its vital space assets, ensure the peaceful use of outer space, and maintain a technological edge in this critical domain.

The U.S. Space Force states that space domain awareness is "fundamental to achieving the Space Force's cornerstone responsibilities of preserving freedom of action, enabling joint lethality and effectiveness, and providing independent options."

Underscoring the importance, the Space Force doctrine states that "obtaining and maintaining domain awareness is fundamental to successful operations in any environment."

So, how do government agencies lead and succeed in that "space"? With the most discerning radar technology and software known to mankind.