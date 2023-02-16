Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:51:59 2023-02-16 pm EST
471.99 USD   -1.77%
03:20pTrending: China Sanctions Lockheed and a Raytheon Unit
DJ
11:00aLockheed Martin Expects To Buy Back $4 Bln in Shares in 2024, $2 Bln in 2025
MT
10:28aLockheed Martin Expects Ukraine Conflict to Add $1.5 Billion in Orders for 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: China Sanctions Lockheed and a Raytheon Unit

02/16/2023 | 03:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15:05 ET -- Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. are two of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. China implemented sanctions on Lockheed and the Raytheon Missiles and Defense unit over arms sales to Taiwan. Putting the companies on its "unreliable entities list" prohibits them from export and import activities related to China. The sanctions are largely symbolic as American defense companies are broadly barred from military sales to China. This follows the U.S. blacklisting of six Chinese companies it said were linked to Beijing's surveillance-balloon program. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1520ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -1.86% 471.99 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.85% 571.754 Real-time Quote.15.32%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.32% 101.22 Delayed Quote.0.45%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.12% 2350 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
03:20pTrending: China Sanctions Lockheed and a Raytheon Unit
DJ
11:00aLockheed Martin Expects To Buy Back $4 Bln in Shares in 2024, $2 Bln in 2025
MT
10:28aLockheed Martin Expects Ukraine Conflict to Add $1.5 Billion in Orders for 2023
MT
10:28aLockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies Face China Sanctions for Selling Arms to Taiwan
MT
07:45aLockheed Martin, Raytheon Face China Sanctions Over Arms Supplies to Taiwan
MT
07:04aIn Weightlessness
MS
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Steady wi..
DJ
06:01aMarketmind: Growth trumps rates
RE
05:57aEuropean Midday Briefing: Earnings Cheer Helps -2-
DJ
05:13aChina sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 656 M - -
Net income 2023 6 753 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 116 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 480,51 $
Average target price 502,30 $
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.23%122 673
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.45%148 117
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.31%70 548
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.46%63 683
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.24%40 607
BAE SYSTEMS PLC2.64%32 206