Trending: China Sanctions Lockheed and a Raytheon Unit

15:05 ET -- Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. are two of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. China implemented sanctions on Lockheed and the Raytheon Missiles and Defense unit over arms sales to Taiwan. Putting the companies on its "unreliable entities list" prohibits them from export and import activities related to China. The sanctions are largely symbolic as American defense companies are broadly barred from military sales to China. This follows the U.S. blacklisting of six Chinese companies it said were linked to Beijing's surveillance-balloon program. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

