1423 ET -- Lockheed Martin is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Defense Department said Thursday that the company was awarded a $1.15 billion contract modification. The modification exercises options and increases the ceiling to provide site activation and hardware requirements, the Pentagon said. It also includes work related to service related to F-35A, F-35B and F-35C aircraft initial sustainment activities. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


01-05-24 1438ET