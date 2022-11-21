Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Lockheed Martin Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-11-21 pm EST
480.94 USD   +0.86%
07:34aKULR Inks Battery Safety Deal With Largest U.S Auto Manufacturer, Shares Push To Multi-Month Highs ($KULR)
AQ
11/18Musk says Twitter reinstates banned users Griffin, Peterson; no decision on Trump yet
RE
11/18Kongsberg and lockheed martin signs contract for new norwegian air surveillance radars
AQ
U.S. Army's weapons contract reviews accelerate to replace Ukraine aid

11/21/2022 | 05:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army is accelerating its weapons acquisition process to speed through a backlog of contracts needed to replenish U.S. stocks of weapons depleted by arms shipments to Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Monday.

Doug Bush, the chief weapons buyer for the Army, told reporters the accelerated contracting effort hinges on running processes simultaneously that used to be run in succession and is based on lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine has relied heavily on the Unites States for weapons, with Washington sending about $17.9 billion worth of arms since Moscow launched its invasion of the country on February 24.

According to recent Pentagon contracting data, $2.6 billion worth of contracts have been awarded to replace weapons rushed to Ukraine since the Washington began using a special Presidential Drawdown Authority, (PDA) which allows quick weapons transfers without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

The United States awarded about $1 billion in contracts to weapons makers since the second half of October, mostly for ammunition and rockets, suggesting the pace of contract decision making is picking up.

A $477 million contract for Lockheed Martin Corp was one of those awarded.

Bush said this contracting pace is exceeding internal Pentagon spending speed benchmarks by 15%.

The Army got its first tranche of funds to replace weapons sent to Ukraine on May 3, and subsequently a tranche every few weeks, Bush said. Each tranche has ranged from few hundred million to nearly a billion, he said, and the rate of receiving funds has a high correlation to new contract awards for replacement weapons.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2022
