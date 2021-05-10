Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Lockheed Martin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada -Pentagon

05/10/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Canada of 4 AEGIS Combat Systems made by Lockheed Martin in a deal valued at up to $1.7 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The Pentagon said the sale of the powerful missile and radar systems to the NATO ally would "significantly improve" network-centric warfare capabilities for U.S. forces operating globally alongside Canada's.

AEGIS systems are primarily used aboard ships though they have been adapted for land use.

The package would include four shipsets worth of the AEGIS Combat System and three shipsets of the MK 41 Vertical Launch System as well as support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Monday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; editing by Grant McCool)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 345 M - -
Net income 2021 7 430 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Jay Peterson Director-Government Finance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.96%108 489
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.86%129 134
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.63%59 657
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION30.91%54 961
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.99%44 943
BAE SYSTEMS PLC3.93%22 891