    LMT   US5398301094

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:01 2022-08-25 pm EDT
439.50 USD   +1.33%
08/24Lockheed Martin Secures New $3 Billion Revolver
MT
08/24LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24Lockheed Martin Corporation Enters into New Revolving Credit Agreement
CI
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of military helicopters to Australia

08/25/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Spectators watch as a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Australian Army conducts an exercise during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said, as Australia seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia had requested to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and the principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Australia has been boosting its defense spending over the past few years as China looks to step up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Last year, Australia entered into a deal to buy nuclear submarines from the United States and Britain.

The sale also comes as governments around the world are watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine and grow more willing to invest in weapons systems.

In May, the U.S. State Department approved the sale of mobile rocket launchers to Australia, along with several weapons sales worth as much as $3.1 billion to allies.

Approval by the State Department at this point virtually ensures the sales will go through.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.

Separately, on Thursday, the State Department also approved the potential sale of joint tactical radio systems to Morocco in a deal valued at up to $141.1 million.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Nick Zieminski)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 372 M - -
Net income 2022 5 822 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 114 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 433,71 $
Average target price 463,06 $
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Taiclet Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP, Chief Engineering, Technology & Operations
Yvonne O. Hodge Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION22.03%114 999
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.42%137 343
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.31%75 637
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.48%64 183
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.30%44 601
BAE SYSTEMS PLC46.82%29 814