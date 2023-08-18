WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale to Australia of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for $975 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Leonardo DRS, and Oshkosh, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh)