LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
12/28 04:10:00 pm
354.18 USD   +0.63%
Wall Street hits record as COVID aid bill signed

12/28/2020 | 05:59pm EST
Stocks on Wall Street rose to new heights on Monday after President Donald Trump, in a sudden reversal , backed down from his threat to block the COVID aid bill and signed it, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

All three major Wall Street's major indexes closed at record levels.

Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital says the rally is broad.

"It was very well received, that stimulus package, from the market, because we're seeing intraday highs on all of the major indexes. And when I look at the stocks that are moving today, and we look at the 52 week highs, there's so much breadth in the market. It's not in any way just focused on technology and cloud-based companies. We have TJMax, we have Ferrari hitting 52 week highs, Deere and when I see that Goldman Sachs, it shows that there's real buying going on."

Even stocks battered by coronavirus lockdowns, such as airlines and cruise lines, moved higher.

Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise all rose by at least 3% and airline stocks, such as American, gained as carriers are set to receive $15 billion in additional payroll assistance under the new government aid.

Tesla jumped after a report said the electric-car maker will start operations in India early next year.

While Lockheed Martin also edged up after the company said it delivered 123 F-35 jets in 2020, near the top end of its revised outlook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 276 M - -
Net income 2020 6 836 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 99 094 M 99 094 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 434,87 $
Last Close Price 351,97 $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marillyn A. Hewson Executive Chairman
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.61%98 475
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.45%105 993
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.90%49 948
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.50%42 664
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.42%38 904
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-10.76%21 957
