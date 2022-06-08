Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  LocoSoco Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    LOCO   GB00BD5BTL23

LOCOSOCO GROUP PLC

(LOCO)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  06/07 11:35:29 am EDT
1.210 EUR   -0.82%
02:31aLocoSoco Group Plc and Satēra the EV Charging Product and Solutions Company Agree on Partnership
BU
05/18LOCOSOCO : Capital Increase 17th May 2022
PU
05/06LocoSoco Group Plc and SulNOx Group Plc Partner for Pyrolysis Oil Development for Maximum Energy Yields and Regulatory Compliance
BU
LocoSoco Group Plc and Satēra the EV Charging Product and Solutions Company Agree on Partnership

06/08/2022 | 02:31am EDT
LocoSoco Group Plc (“LocoSoco”, “LOCO”), the platform that profits from distributing products & technologies that contribute to sustainability and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce their partnership with Satēra, the UK based technology company bringing next generation charging infrastructure to the global market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006307/en/

Satēra (EV Charging) and LocoSoco Group Plc announce partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

Satēra (EV Charging) and LocoSoco Group Plc announce partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

LocoSoco is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF.

For quotes and trading data, link here: https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/shares-others/quote-direct/ISIN=GB00BD5BTL23&ID_NOTATION=246035708&cHash=96818d4943bd602c7947d54b3503cb6f

Satēra “Changing the World for a Better Future.”

Holding substantial IP in charging technologies and working with Siemens AG (world renowned capabilities in manufacturing) on the rollout across the UK.

Satēra are deploying Fast Charging infrastructure utilising 44kWH energy delivery systems coupled with a unique business model with consumer and enterprise facing applications that will enable Satēra to quickly become an energy provider.

LocoSoco, CEO James Perry commented,

"With government incentives and funding availability now in place there is a window of opportunity to deploy EV charging capabilities throughout the UK and into international markets. LocoSoco’s reach, partnerships and distribution networks are here to collaborate with Satēra's vision. Satēra will provide an opportunity for LocoSoco to further profit with purpose from the deployment of new technologies whilst creating opportunities for job creation and shareholder value - LocoSoco’s partners will add value to this EV Charging project through AI property reporting technology to search and source high value opportunities for the project. This is an exciting time in the world of EV Charging and LocoSoco is very excited to be part of this journey of mass Electric Vehicle adoption”

Ends.

About LocoSoco

LocoSoco delivers products and technologies that contribute to economic and environmental sustainability, working within sectors including retail, hospitality, corporate and government organisations.


© Business Wire 2022
