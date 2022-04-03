Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. LocoSoco Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOCO   GB00BD5BTL23

LOCOSOCO GROUP PLC

(LOCO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LocoSoco : in discussions with Proton Technologies about Hydrogen Production that utilises existing fossil fuel infrastructure to generate Clean Hydrogen and Sequester Carbon

04/03/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LocoSoco Group Plc ("LocoSoco", "LOCO"), the platform that profits from distributing products & technologies that contribute to sustainability and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce discussions are underway with Proton Technologies, a leader in the field of Clean Hydrogen Production that utilises existing fossil fuel infrastructure.

LocoSoco is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF. For quotes and trading data, link here: https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/shares-others/quote-direct/?ISIN=GB00BD5BTL23&ID_NOTATION=246035708&cHash=96818d4943bd602c7947d54b3503cb6f

Proton Technologies

Proton Technologies "Clear Hydrogen" is a carbon-free, low-cost opportunity for extracting hydrogen using previously expensed infrastructure and known energy deposits. Operating for over 6 years and holding patented technology for the extraction of clean hydrogen whilst sequestering carbon within existing oil wells. Proton Technologies has the experience and technology to effect change on a global scale whilst profiting with purpose. Part of this includes the production of clean hydrogen and generating carbon credits to underpin further investment into the transition from dirty energy sources to sustainable low-cost energy solutions.

LocoSoco CEO James Perrycommented, "Having been in conversation with the team at Proton Technologies over the past year, we are excited to potentially deliver further opportunities for commercialising Proton's patented technologies. At LocoSoco we get to see a wide range of game-changing technologies coming to market that serve to increase the value that we bring to our client base, our partners and future customers who are looking to transition to sustainable alternatives. Clean Hydrogen Energy in my opinion is the future of land, air and sea transportation and the opportunities it presents are on a global scale."

Ends.

Enquiries:

LocoSoco Group PLC

James Perry, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)203 154 9300

locosoco@locoso.co

Novus Communications

Alan Green

+44 (0)207 448 9839

Keswick Global AG - Capital Market Coach

Tim Curle, Klaus Schwerdtfeger

+43(1)740 408045

About LocoSoco

LocoSoco delivers products and technologies that contribute to economic and environmental sustainability, working within sectors including retail, hospitality, corporate, government organisations.

Disclaimer

LocoSoco Group plc published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 19:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LOCOSOCO GROUP PLC
03:54pLOCOSOCO : in discussions with Proton Technologies about Hydrogen Production that utilises..
PU
03/20LOCOSOCO : Agrees Partnership with Peoples Plastic Republic, SEM, Fastr Property and BizLe..
PU
03/04London product distributor teams with automated retail provider
AQ
03/04LocoSoco Group Plc Agrees Distribution Agreement and Partnership with Aeguana
BU
03/04LocoSoco Group Plc Announces Distribution Agreement and Partnership with Aeguana
CI
03/03LOCOSOCO : Agrees Distribution Agreement and Partnership with Aeguana￼￼
PU
01/31LocoSoco Group Completes Distribution Agreement with MKMI General Trading In The Middle..
BU
01/31LocoSoco Group Completes Distribution Agreement with MKMI General Trading In The Middle..
CI
2021LocoSoco Group plc Announces New Distribution Agreement with SulNOx Group plc
CI
2021SulNOx, LocoSoco Sign New Distribution Deal
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2019 -0,24 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2019 0,04 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -51,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 2 229 676 482x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart LOCOSOCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
LocoSoco Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCOSOCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOCOSOCO GROUP PLC96.36%17
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.19%371 761
UNILEVER PLC-11.09%117 696
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-25.88%98 422
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-11.84%64 335
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-10.45%64 238