Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company" and formerly Stratabound Minerals) announces the closing on March 18, 2024 of $656,721.70 (26,268,868 units) of its non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") announced on January 3, 2024. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant issued at a price of CDN $0.025 per unit. Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase an additional one common share of the Company at $0.05 (Canadian) per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date. The Company may accelerate the expiry date if the shares trade at $0.30 or more for a period of 10 days, including days where no trading occurs. This closing is subject to receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company closed the first tranche of $1,422,902.50 (56,916,100 units) on March 5, 2024. Total amount raised was $2,079,624.20 (83,184,968 units). Finders' fees of $9,800 and 392,000 broker warrants on the same terms were issued to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this final tranche are subject to trading restrictions until July 18, 2024.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 44,516,100 common shares of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The proceeds raised from the offering will go towards high resolution magnetics and drill targeting the Company's McIntyre Brook property (New Brunswick), data review and targeting to leverage a new RIRGS exploration model at Golden Culvert and Win projects (Southern Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon), and drill target generation testing a large, high-grade conceptual model at its Fremont Gold project (Mother Lode Gold Belt, California).

Wendy T. Chan, CEO of Lode Gold comments, "Late last year, we devised a turnaround plan for the Company. The strategy was well received by key shareholders with unanimous endorsement from the Board. We are on track in executing our plans."

Hashim Ahmed, Chairman of Lode Gold notes, "We intended to raise $1.5 million to execute our plan, overachieving with a $2-million financing. This is a testament to our team's leadership and ability to execute. The pure-play exploration Spin Co will unlock the value of our assets, a new RIRGS target in Yukon, and our property located in an emerging and highly prospective gold belt in New Brunswick."

ABOUT LODE GOLD

Lode Gold is a Canadian exploration and development company with grassroots and advanced exploration properties in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions.

Its Golden Culvert and Win Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold's Valley target on its Rogue property in the Selwyn Basin.

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 120 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Triple Fault Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m) and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located ~500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a PEA with an after-tax NPV(5%) of USD $217MM, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118k ounces per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV(5%) of USD $370MM and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated, and 2.02 Moz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property that features 4 gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. Please refer to the Fremont Gold project PEA dated March 31, 2023 under NI 43-101 guidelines. The technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

The Company also holds a pipeline of early-stage exploration projects including the critical mineral Captain Cobalt-Copper-Gold Deposit in New Brunswick and the Dingman Gold Project, Ontario.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

