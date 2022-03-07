Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lodestar Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   AU000000LSR6

LODESTAR MINERALS LIMITED

(LSR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lodestar Minerals : Extends Earaheedy Base Metal Footprint

03/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8 March 2022

For personal use only

LODESTAR EXTENDS EARAHEEDY BASE METAL FOOTPRINT

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lodestar applies for new tenement over historic base metal anomalies at the northern margin of the Earaheedy.
  • 5km long zone includes historic rock chip samples to maximum 690ppm Cu, 868ppm Pb and 1800ppm Zn.
  • Historic drilling into chlorite schist and carbonaceous shales reported
  1. NRC03 - 32m at 0.12% Zn and 0.02% Pb from 120m
  1. NRC04 - 40m at 0.09% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 1.2g/t Ag, including 4m at 0.21% Zn, 0.06% Pb,

2.3g/t Ag from 60m.

    1. NRC05 - 26m at 0.06% Zn, 0.12% Pb, 1.1g/t Ag from 172m
  • No follow up work since discovery in 2000.

Lodestar Minerals Limited ("Lodestar" or "the Company") (ASX:LSR) advises that it has recently applied for an additional exploration tenement on the Company's 100%-ownedEaraheedy-Imbin project northeast of Wiluna, Western Australia (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Location plan showing tenement application E69/4030.

Lodestar Minerals Limited

PO Box 584

www.lodestarminerals.com.au

1st Floor, 31 Cliff Street

Fremantle, WA 6959

Fremantle, WA 6160

ABN: 32 127 026 528

For personal use only

Recent exploration success by Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) in the discovery of extensive Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation has indicated the Earaheedy Basin has potential to become a major base metal metallogenic province.

Lodestar's Earaheedy-Imbin project, located 70km northeast of Rumble's project on the active northern margin of the Earaheedy Basin, has recently expanded with the addition of application E69/4030 covering 56 square kilometres over historic zinc-lead and copper anomalies identified by Jubilee Gold Mines NL1 and others2.

Since commencing exploration in 2021 Lodestar has identified 29 late-timeheli-EM anomalies as priority base metal for initial testing with geochemical sampling and three priority heli-EM targets for surface EM and initial RC drilling. These work programs are currently awaiting heritage approval.

E69/4030 is located adjacent to the Salvation Fault, the boundary fault between the Earaheedy Basin and the later Bangemall Basin to the north. The Salvation Fault is a major structure and was targeted as a potential growth fault and feeder for sediment-hosted base metal mineralisation.

Jubilee Gold Mines NL ("Jubilee") completed surface geochemistry, shallow RAB drilling and selective RC drilling of sediment-hostedzinc-lead base metal targets.

Seven wide spaced RC drill holes tested the soil and RAB geochemical anomalies to a depth of 200m. Extensive low-levelZn-Pb anomalies were reported from the weathered zone in support of the geochemical targeting. Deeper intersections also appear to support the potential of the sequence to host base metal mineralisation e.g.

  • NRC03 - 32m at 0.12% Zn and 0.02% Pb
  • NRC04 - 40m at 0.09% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 1.2g/t Ag, including 4m at 0.21% Zn, 0.06% Pb, 2.3g/t Ag
  • NRC05 - 26m at 0.06% Zn, 0.12% Pb, 1.1g/t Ag from 172m (see Figure 2).

RC drilling intersected chlorite phyllite with minor quartz veining containing pyrite-sphalerite/galena (Zn/Pb) in holes NRC-01 and NRC-02, pyritic shale and carbonaceous shale. The geology appears very similar to the Yelma Formation elsewhere on the northern margin of the basin.

In addition to the well-defined surface zinc anomalies identified by Jubilee south of the Salvation Fault, rock chip sampling has outlined an extensive 5km by 1.5km Cu-Pb-Zn anomaly south of and parallel to the Salvation Fault that has not been targeted by drilling (see Figure 2).

On grant of the tenement Lodestar will complete first-passmulti-element geochemical sampling, including the extensive areas under shallow sand cover, to provide an initial framework for exploration targeting.

  1. See open file WAMEX report A62454.
  2. See open file WAMEX reports A12398, A37791 & A54985.

Page 2

www.lodestarminerals.com.au

For personal use only

AREA OF HISTORIC

ANOMALY

Figure 2 Rock sampling 95th percentile Cu-Pb-Zn distribution in relation to Jubilee Gold Mines NL RC drilling (NRC01 to NRC07). Background Rhodes (3147) 1:100 000 GSWA geology (MGA94 Zone 51).

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Page 3

www.lodestarminerals.com.au

For personal use only

Contacts

Bill Clayton

Media enquiries

Managing Director

Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners

info@lodestarminerals.com.au

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

+61 8 9435 3200

+61 422 602 720

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Bill Clayton, Managing Director, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Clayton consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Lodestar

Lodestar Minerals is an active Western Australian gold and base metal explorer.

Lodestar's projects comprise the advanced Nepean Nickel Project JV, the Ned's Creek JV and the 100% owned Camel Hills, Imbin, Jubilee Well, Bulong and Coolgardie West projects.

The Imbin Project is a major strategic land holding in the emerging Earaheedy Province, site of Rumble Resource's recent and potentially world-classZinc-Lead discoveries. The Imbin Project is located on the northern margin of the prospective basin and is the site of significant historic copper intersections in drilling and approximately 20km of strike of the target Yelma-Frere unconformity

Lodestar discovered multiple zones of syenite intrusion-related gold mineralisation at the Ned's Creek Project on the Yilgarn craton margin, 150km west of Imbin. Vango Mining Limited is earning a 51% interest in the Ned's Creek JV by contributing $5M of expenditure over 3 years.

Bulong and Jubilee Well are recent acquisitions in highly endowed gold districts; first-pass drill programs are being planned. Coolgardie West, located 12km west of Coolgardie, has potential for greenstone hosted nickel, gold and LCT pegmatite mineralisation.

Page 4

www.lodestarminerals.com.au

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

use only

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.,

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g., core diameter,

triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

  • Amax Exploration, Aztec Mining and Murilla Exploration completed reconnaissance rock chip sampling over the area of application E69/4030. Sampling methods are not described. Murilla do not describe their analytical methods, samples were analysed by Minlab. After crushing, splitting and pulverizing Amax samples were analysed for Cu, Pb and Zn using a perchloric and nitric acid digest and AAS read (method GA101). Aztec also analysed for Cu, Pb and Zn using perchloric and nitric acid digest followed by AAS read (method GA101). Jubilee Gold Mines NL completed a program of RC drilling over soil geochemical anomalies; Drilling to depths of up to 200m was completed by a Schramm 660 rig using a face sampling hammer (bit diameter not given), 4m composite samples were collected from bagged 1m samples using a PVC spear. Sample size/weight is not reported, samples were pulverized and a 50g split was analysed for Cu, Pb, Zn using an aqua regia digest with AAS read (method IC205). Minor wet samples were noted but otherwise recoveries and sample quality were reported as satisfactory.
  • Surface sampling and reverse circulation drilling using a face sampling hammer.

r personal

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

Sample quality recorded in log.

recovery

and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recoveries and sample

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representivity are not reported. Field duplicates were inserted every

representative nature of the samples.

20th sample.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

No apparent relationship between sample recovery and grade noted,

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

base metal grades are anomalous but low in general.

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Sample locations and descriptions are recorded in written ledgers but

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

not to the level of detail to support an MRE.

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

Logging is qualitative - descriptive.

studies.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lodestar Minerals Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 21:50:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LODESTAR MINERALS LIMITED
04:51pLODESTAR MINERALS : Extends Earaheedy Base Metal Footprint
PU
03/04Lodestar Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/03Lodestar Minerals to Assess Coolgardie West Project for Lithium Mineralization
MT
03/02Lithium Commences Exploration on Coolgardie West Project
CI
03/01LODESTAR MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - LSR
PU
02/21Lodestar Minerals Completes $2 Million Oversubscribed Placement
MT
02/21Lodestar Minerals Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.78 million in fund..
CI
02/11Lodestar Minerals Identifies Lithium Corridor in Coolgardie, Western Australia
MT
02/10LODESTAR MINERALS : Lithium Potential Upgraded at Coolgardie West
PU
02/10Lodestar Minerals Limited Announces Lithium Potential Upgraded At Coolgardie West
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,36 M -3,19 M -3,19 M
Net cash 2021 1,06 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart LODESTAR MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lodestar Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Frank Clayton Managing Director & Executive Director
Ross Jeremy Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
David Maxwell McArthur Co-Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Jordan McArthur Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LODESTAR MINERALS LIMITED44.44%17
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.34%185 712
RIO TINTO PLC23.22%133 913
GLENCORE PLC22.86%79 647
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.92%61 372
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.01%43 437