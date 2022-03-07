Lodestar Minerals : Extends Earaheedy Base Metal Footprint

Recent exploration success by Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) in the discovery of extensive Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation has indicated the Earaheedy Basin has potential to become a major base metal metallogenic province.

Lodestar's Earaheedy-Imbin project, located 70km northeast of Rumble's project on the active northern margin of the Earaheedy Basin, has recently expanded with the addition of application E69/4030 covering 56 square kilometres over historic zinc-lead and copper anomalies identified by Jubilee Gold Mines NL1 and others2.

Since commencing exploration in 2021 Lodestar has identified 29 late-timeheli-EM anomalies as priority base metal for initial testing with geochemical sampling and three priority heli-EM targets for surface EM and initial RC drilling. These work programs are currently awaiting heritage approval.

E69/4030 is located adjacent to the Salvation Fault, the boundary fault between the Earaheedy Basin and the later Bangemall Basin to the north. The Salvation Fault is a major structure and was targeted as a potential growth fault and feeder for sediment-hosted base metal mineralisation.

Jubilee Gold Mines NL ("Jubilee") completed surface geochemistry, shallow RAB drilling and selective RC drilling of sediment-hostedzinc-lead base metal targets.

Seven wide spaced RC drill holes tested the soil and RAB geochemical anomalies to a depth of 200m. Extensive low-levelZn-Pb anomalies were reported from the weathered zone in support of the geochemical targeting. Deeper intersections also appear to support the potential of the sequence to host base metal mineralisation e.g.

NRC03 - 32m at 0.12% Zn and 0.02% Pb

NRC04 - 40m at 0.09% Zn, 0.08% Pb, 1.2g/t Ag, including 4m at 0.21% Zn, 0.06% Pb, 2.3g/t Ag

NRC05 - 26m at 0.06% Zn, 0.12% Pb, 1.1g/t Ag from 172m (see Figure 2).

RC drilling intersected chlorite phyllite with minor quartz veining containing pyrite-sphalerite/galena (Zn/Pb) in holes NRC-01 and NRC-02, pyritic shale and carbonaceous shale. The geology appears very similar to the Yelma Formation elsewhere on the northern margin of the basin.

In addition to the well-defined surface zinc anomalies identified by Jubilee south of the Salvation Fault, rock chip sampling has outlined an extensive 5km by 1.5km Cu-Pb-Zn anomaly south of and parallel to the Salvation Fault that has not been targeted by drilling (see Figure 2).

On grant of the tenement Lodestar will complete first-passmulti-element geochemical sampling, including the extensive areas under shallow sand cover, to provide an initial framework for exploration targeting.