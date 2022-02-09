Lodestar Minerals : Nepean Exploration Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Au from 32m) and NPRC059 (1m @ 3.11g/t Au from 32m and 1m @ 1.05g/t Au from 75m). Two RC holes have also been planned in the aeromagnetic low anomaly west of the Triangular Ultramafic to follow-upon drill-hole19NPRC003 (4m @ 5.1g/t Au from 68m)3.

Metallurgical test work is well advanced on the shallow high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation identified near the historic Nepean nickel mine, as part of the internal Scoping Study into the viability of a potential open-pit mine. The test work results to-date have been very positive, with the mineralised material from all three bulk samples successfully floating, and all but one of the samples (the lowest grade sample at ~1% Ni) successfully producing a saleable nickel concentrate grade (≥ 10% Ni).

Metallurgical test work is continuing utilizing varying grind sizes in order to optimise nickel recoveries, and final results are expected in March.

Pulp samples from pegmatite zones intersected in two RC holes (NPRC057 and NPRC066) are currently being re-assayed to assess for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) potential in the north of the Nepean Project (Figure 3). Both drill holes intersected pegmatite units adjacent to surface rock-chip samples which assayed up to 2.26% Li2O 4.

To-date, assay results have also been received from samples systematically taken throughout the large pegmatite intersection in the first Nepean Deeps drill-hole NPDD008, with no significant intersections of LCT mineralisation recorded. However, it is the Company's view that this result has no impact on the LCT potential of the pegmatites delineated in the north of the Nepean Project, where different fractionation levels and potentially different source rocks to those of the southern pegmatites have been identified.

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"The ground IP survey has been very successful in defining anomalies in an area of Nepean that is very underexplored. The consistency and strength of the anomalies, combined with their location relative to the geology, provides compelling targets that we are eager to test with follow-up drilling. Pending the assay results of the pegmatite intersections in our RC drill-holes to the north of the historic Nepean mine, the planned drill programme testing the gold and nickel targets may be refined to include further drill-holes to test for LCT mineralisation in this very prospective northern area of the Nepean tenure.

In parallel to our exploration programmes the metallurgical test work on the known shallow high- grade nickel sulphide mineralisation near the historic Nepean mine has progressed successfully, and the final results that are due next month will be a key factor in driving the project towards potential future development".

Arden Project, South Australia

Diamond drilling at the Ragless Range Zinc Prospect of the Arden Project in South Australia has been completed. Two holes (RRDD010 and RRDD011) were completed, with RRDD011 extended to a down- hole depth of 520m, successfully drilling through the Wirrapowie limestone and intersecting the contact with the interpreted Woodendina Dolomite at 377.2m. A total of 205 samples have been submitted for assays and density measurements. Down-hole radial IP surveys are currently underway and are expected to be completed next week. Both the drill programme and IP surveys were extensively delayed due to severe weather conditions, with regional flooding hampering access to site.