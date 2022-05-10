Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Loews Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   US5404241086

LOEWS CORPORATION

(L)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 12:32:13 pm EDT
62.40 USD   -1.09%
LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

05/10/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loews-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301544146.html

SOURCE Loews Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
