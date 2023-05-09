Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Loews Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   US5404241086

LOEWS CORPORATION

(L)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00:01 08/05/2023 BST
58.81 USD   +0.32%
01:38pLoews corporation announces quarterly dividend on common stock
PR
05/01LOEWS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/01Tranche Update on Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 31, 2017.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

05/09/2023 | 01:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2023.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loews-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301819556.html

SOURCE Loews Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LOEWS CORPORATION
01:38pLoews corporation announces quarterly dividend on common stock
PR
05/01LOEWS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
05/01Tranche Update on Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)'s Equi..
CI
05/01Sector Update: Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Monday
MT
05/01Fed Outlook, Earnings Blunt Wall Street Pre-Bell
MT
05/01Futures Dip in Premarket Action Following JPMorgan's Takeover of First Republic Bank; A..
MT
05/01Loews Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
05/01Loews : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
05/01Earnings Flash (L) LOEWS CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $3.78B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LOEWS CORPORATION
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer