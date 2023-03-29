Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Loews Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   US5404241086

LOEWS CORPORATION

(L)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
55.88 USD   +0.47%
08:46aLoews : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
03/24Loblaw Companies Limited Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan
AQ
03/24Loews : 2022 Letter to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loews : 2023 Proxy Statement

03/29/2023 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

667 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10065-8087

Notice of 2023

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

AGENDA:

  • 1 To elect eleven directors named in this proxy statement;

  • 2 To approve, on an advisory basis, the company's executive compensation;

  • 3 To hold an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation;

  • 4 To ratify the appointment of our independent auditors for 2023;

  • 5 To approve an amendment to our certificate of incorporation to update exculpation provision; and

6

To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement.

DATE:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

TIME:

11:00 a.m. New York City Time

PLACE:

Loews Regency New York Hotel 540 Park Avenue, New York, New York

RECORD DATE:

March 14, 2023

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournment or postponement.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE BY USING THE INTERNET OR TELEPHONE, OR IF YOU RECEIVED A PAPER COPY OF THE PROXY MATERIALS, BY SIGNING, DATING AND RETURNING THE ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Marc A. Alpert

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary March 29, 2023

Table of Contents

Contents

Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of

Compensation Committee Report on

Shareholders

1

Executive Compensation

37

Proxy Summary

3

Compensation Committee Interlocks and

Insider Participation

37

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

5

2022 Executive Compensation Tables

38

Director Nominating Process

5

2022 Summary Compensation Table

38

Director Independence

6

Compensation Plans

40

Director Nominees

7

Pension Plans

44

Board Governance Information

12

Deferred Compensation

45

Corporate Governance

12

Pay Versus Performance

47

Board Leadership Structure

12

CEO Pay Ratio

49

Board Committees

13

Proposal No. 4: Ratification of the

Executive Sessions of Independent Directors

14

Appointment of Our Independent

Director Attendance at Meetings

14

Auditors

50

Board Oversight of Risk Management

15

Audit Fees and Services

50

Share Ownership Guidelines for Directors

16

Auditor Engagement Pre-Approval Policy

51

Director Compensation

16

Audit Committee Report

52

Transactions with Related Persons

17

Proposal No. 5: Approve Amendment

Stock Ownership

18

to Certificate of Incorporation to

Update Exculpation Provision

53

Principal Shareholders

18

Additional Information

55

Director and Officer Holdings

19

Voting

55

Proposal No. 2: Advisory Resolution to

Approve Executive Compensation

21

Other Matters

57

Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote on the

Submissions of Nominations or Other Proposals

Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on

for Our 2024 Annual Meeting

57

Executive Compensation

22

Communicating with Our Board

58

Executive Compensation

23

Compensation Discussion and

Analysis

23

Executive Summary

23

Compensation Governance

26

Compensation Program Structure and Process

26

2022 Compensation to Our Named Executive

Officers

33

Other Considerations

36

We are providing this Proxy Statement in connection with the solicitation by our Board of Directors (our ''Board'') of proxies to be voted at our 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (our ''Annual Meeting''), which will be held at the Loews Regency New York Hotel, 540 Park Avenue, New York, New York, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., New York City Time.

Our mailing address is 667 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10065-8087. Please note that throughout this Proxy Statement we refer to Loews Corporation as ''we,'' ''us,'' ''our,'' ''Loews'' or the ''company.''

Information and reports on websites that we refer to in this Proxy Statement will not be deemed a part of, or otherwise incorporated by reference in, this Proxy Statement.

Proxy Summary

Proxy Summary

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for our Annual Meeting.

This Proxy Statement, our 2022 Annual Report, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 7, 2023, and the proxy card are available at www.loews.com/reports.

AGENDA AND VOTING MATTERS

Proposal

Board RecommendationPage Reference

Proposal 1: Elect the eleven directors listed below

FOR

Proposal 2: Approve, on an advisory basis, the company's executive compensation Proposal 3: Advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the company's executive compensation

FOR

1 YEAR

5 21 22

Proposal 4: Ratify the appointment of the company's independent auditors for 2023 Proposal 5: Approve an amendment to the company's certificate of incorporation to update exculpation provision

FOR

FOR

50 53

Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof

DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Board Committee MembershipName & Title

Ann E. Berman

Retired Senior Advisor to the President, Harvard University

Joseph L. Bower

Age 70 84

Director SinceAuditCompensationNominating & Governance

Executive

2006

2001

Donald K. David Professor Emeritus, Harvard Business School

CHAIR

Charles D. Davidson

Partner, Quantum Energy Partners

Charles M. Diker Chairman, Diker Management, LLC

Paul J. Fribourg

73 88 69

2015 2003 1997

Chairman, President and CEO, Continental Grain Company Lead Independent Director

Walter L. Harris

71

2004

■ ■ ■

CHAIR

Former President and CEO, FOJP Service Corp. and Hospital Insurance Co.

CHAIR

Susan P. Peters

Retired Chief Human Resources Officer, General Electric Company

Andrew H. Tisch

69 73

2018 1985

Co-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Retired Member of the Office of the President, Loews Corporation

CHAIR

James S. Tisch

70

Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer, Loews Corporation

1986

Jonathan M. Tisch

69

Office of the President, Co-Chairman of the Board, Loews Corporation; Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co

1986

Anthony Welters

68

2013

Founder, Chairman and CEO, CINQ Care Inc.

Further information regarding our director nominees is included under the heading ''Director Nominees'' beginning on page 7.

Proxy Summary

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Our corporate governance framework reinforces our goal of building long-term value for shareholders.

Board

The Board has determined that all of our directors and nominees (other than James,

Independence

Andrew and Jonathan Tisch) are independent under our independence standards and

the New York Stock Exchange listing standards.

Members of our Office of the President are our only management directors.

Independent directors regularly hold executive sessions at Board meetings, which are

chaired by our lead director.

Accountability

All of our directors are elected annually.

to Shareholders

Our directors are elected by a majority voting standard in uncontested elections.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions to our Chief Executive Officer and

Chief Financial Officer in connection with our quarterly earnings releases.

Board

Our Board consists of directors with a diverse mix of skills, experience and

Composition

backgrounds.

and Evaluation

Our Board and Board committees undertake robust annual self-evaluations.

Board

We have four Board committees - Audit, Compensation, Nominating and

Committees

Governance, and Executive.

Each of our Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees is

composed entirely of independent directors.

Leadership

We have a separate Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairmen of the Board.

Structure

Our lead director is fully independent and empowered with broadly defined

authorities and responsibilities. Our lead director is also Chairman of our Nominating

and Governance Committee, which is responsible for developing our corporate

governance principles.

Risk Oversight

  • Our Board is responsible for risk oversight. It regularly reviews enterprise risk management and related policies, processes and controls, and oversees management in its assessment and mitigation of risk.

Director and Officer Stock Ownership

  • Our non-employee directors are required to own shares of our stock having a value of at least three times their annual cash retainer.

  • Our executive officers and directors as a group own a substantial percentage of our outstanding common stock.

  • We only have a single class of common stock, which directly aligns the interests of our executive officers and directors with those of our other shareholders.

  • We have an anti-hedging and pledging policy for directors and executive officers.

Compensation Governance

  • Our fully independent Compensation Committee oversees all aspects of our executive compensation program.

  • We have an annual shareholder advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation.

  • We have a clawback policy that allows for the recoupment of incentive compensation.

  • We do not maintain employment agreements or agreements to pay severance upon a change in control with any of our executive officers.

  • We structure a large majority of our executive officers' compensation to be performance based.

Ethics and Corporate

  • Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics is disclosed on our website.

    Responsibilities

  • We have an active and robust ethics and compliance program, which includes regular employee training.

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

Proposal No. 1:

Election of Directors

Philip A. Laskawy has informed us that he will retire from the Board as of our 2023 Annual Meeting. The Board would like to thank him for his years of distinguished service to Loews and the Board. The Board has determined to fix the number of directors constituting the full Board at eleven, as of the 2023 Annual Meeting. Accordingly, at the Annual Meeting, shareholders will vote to elect a Board of eleven directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. It is the intention of the persons named in the accompanying form of proxy, unless you specify otherwise, to vote for the election of the nominees named below, each of whom is a current director. Our Board has no reason to believe that any of the persons named will be unable or unwilling to serve as a director and each has agreed to be nominated in this Proxy Statement.

If any nominee is unable or unwilling to serve, we anticipate that either:

  • proxies will be voted for the election of a substitute nominee or nominees recommended by our Nominating and Governance Committee and approved by our Board; or

  • our Board will adopt a resolution reducing the number of directors constituting our full Board.

Director Nominating Process

In evaluating potential director nominees for recommendation to our Board, our Nominating and Governance Committee seeks individuals with exceptional talent and ability and experience from a wide variety of backgrounds to provide a diverse spectrum of experience and expertise relevant to a diversified business enterprise such as ours.

In identifying, evaluating and nominating individuals to serve as directors, our Board and its Nominating and Governance Committee do not rely on any preconceived diversity guidelines or rules. Rather, our Board and its Nominating and Governance Committee believe that Loews is best served by directors with a wide range of perspectives, professional experiences, skills and other individual qualities and attributes.

Although we have no minimum qualifications, a candidate should represent the interests of all shareholders, and not those of a special interest group, have a reputation for integrity and be willing to make a significant commitment to fulfilling the duties of a director.

Our Nominating and Governance Committee will screen and evaluate all recommended director nominees (including those validly proposed by shareholders) based on these criteria, as well as other relevant considerations. Further information regarding the process for ashareholder to recommend a director nominee can be found below under ''Submissions of Nominations or Other Proposals for Our 2024 Annual Meeting'' on page 57. Our Nominating and Governance Committee will retain full discretion in considering its nomination recommendations to our Board.

Disclaimer

Loews Corporation published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 12:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LOEWS CORPORATION
08:46aLoews : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
03/24Loblaw Companies Limited Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan
AQ
03/24Loews : 2022 Letter to Shareholders
PU
02/24Loews : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Remarks
PU
02/21LOEWS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/13Insider Sell: Loews
MT
02/09Insider Sell: Loews
MT
02/08Insider Sell: Loews
MT
02/07LOEWS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
02/07Loews Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.0625 a Share, Payable March 7 to Shareholders ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 044 M - -
Net income 2022 1 012 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 12 901 M 12 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 050
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart LOEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Loews Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James S. Tisch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane J. Wang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew H. Tisch Co-Chairman
Jonathan M. Tisch Co-Chairman
Herb E. Hoffmann Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOEWS CORPORATION-4.20%12 901
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.81%38 856
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-11.53%38 500
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-24.89%35 019
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.10%28 002
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.5.73%24 743
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer