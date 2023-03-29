Loews : 2023 Proxy Statement 03/29/2023 | 08:46am EDT Send by mail :

2 To approve, on an advisory basis, the company's executive compensation;

3 To hold an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation;

4 To ratify the appointment of our independent auditors for 2023;

5 To approve an amendment to our certificate of incorporation to update exculpation provision; and 6 To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement. DATE: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 TIME: 11:00 a.m. New York City Time PLACE: Loews Regency New York Hotel 540 Park Avenue, New York, New York RECORD DATE: March 14, 2023 Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournment or postponement. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE BY USING THE INTERNET OR TELEPHONE, OR IF YOU RECEIVED A PAPER COPY OF THE PROXY MATERIALS, BY SIGNING, DATING AND RETURNING THE ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD. By order of the Board of Directors, Marc A. Alpert Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary March 29, 2023 Table of Contents Contents Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Compensation Committee Report on Shareholders 1 Executive Compensation 37 Proxy Summary 3 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation 37 Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors 5 2022 Executive Compensation Tables 38 Director Nominating Process 5 2022 Summary Compensation Table 38 Director Independence 6 Compensation Plans 40 Director Nominees 7 Pension Plans 44 Board Governance Information 12 Deferred Compensation 45 Corporate Governance 12 Pay Versus Performance 47 Board Leadership Structure 12 CEO Pay Ratio 49 Board Committees 13 Proposal No. 4: Ratification of the Executive Sessions of Independent Directors 14 Appointment of Our Independent Director Attendance at Meetings 14 Auditors 50 Board Oversight of Risk Management 15 Audit Fees and Services 50 Share Ownership Guidelines for Directors 16 Auditor Engagement Pre-Approval Policy 51 Director Compensation 16 Audit Committee Report 52 Transactions with Related Persons 17 Proposal No. 5: Approve Amendment Stock Ownership 18 to Certificate of Incorporation to Update Exculpation Provision 53 Principal Shareholders 18 Additional Information 55 Director and Officer Holdings 19 Voting 55 Proposal No. 2: Advisory Resolution to Approve Executive Compensation 21 Other Matters 57 Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote on the Submissions of Nominations or Other Proposals Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on for Our 2024 Annual Meeting 57 Executive Compensation 22 Communicating with Our Board 58 Executive Compensation 23 Compensation Discussion and Analysis 23 Executive Summary 23 Compensation Governance 26 Compensation Program Structure and Process 26 2022 Compensation to Our Named Executive Officers 33 Other Considerations 36 We are providing this Proxy Statement in connection with the solicitation by our Board of Directors (our ''Board'') of proxies to be voted at our 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (our ''Annual Meeting''), which will be held at the Loews Regency New York Hotel, 540 Park Avenue, New York, New York, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., New York City Time. Our mailing address is 667 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10065-8087. Please note that throughout this Proxy Statement we refer to Loews Corporation as ''we,'' ''us,'' ''our,'' ''Loews'' or the ''company.'' Information and reports on websites that we refer to in this Proxy Statement will not be deemed a part of, or otherwise incorporated by reference in, this Proxy Statement. Proxy Summary Proxy Summary Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for our Annual Meeting. This Proxy Statement, our 2022 Annual Report, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 7, 2023, and the proxy card are available at www.loews.com/reports. AGENDA AND VOTING MATTERS Proposal Board RecommendationPage Reference Proposal 1: Elect the eleven directors listed below FOR Proposal 2: Approve, on an advisory basis, the company's executive compensation Proposal 3: Advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the company's executive compensation FOR 1 YEAR 5 21 22 Proposal 4: Ratify the appointment of the company's independent auditors for 2023 Proposal 5: Approve an amendment to the company's certificate of incorporation to update exculpation provision FOR FOR 50 53 Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof DIRECTOR NOMINEES Board Committee MembershipName & Title Ann E. Berman Retired Senior Advisor to the President, Harvard University Joseph L. Bower Age 70 84 Director SinceAuditCompensationNominating & Governance Executive 2006 ■ 2001 ■ Donald K. David Professor Emeritus, Harvard Business School ■ ■ CHAIR Charles D. Davidson Partner, Quantum Energy Partners Charles M. Diker Chairman, Diker Management, LLC Paul J. Fribourg 73 88 69 2015 2003 1997 ■ ■ ■ Chairman, President and CEO, Continental Grain Company Lead Independent Director Walter L. Harris 71 2004 ■ ■ ■ CHAIR Former President and CEO, FOJP Service Corp. and Hospital Insurance Co. ■ CHAIR Susan P. Peters Retired Chief Human Resources Officer, General Electric Company Andrew H. Tisch 69 73 2018 1985 ■ ■ Co-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Retired Member of the Office of the President, Loews Corporation CHAIR James S. Tisch 70 Office of the President, President and Chief Executive Officer, Loews Corporation 1986 ■ Jonathan M. Tisch 69 Office of the President, Co-Chairman of the Board, Loews Corporation; Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co 1986 ■ Anthony Welters 68 2013 ■ Founder, Chairman and CEO, CINQ Care Inc. Further information regarding our director nominees is included under the heading ''Director Nominees'' beginning on page 7. Proxy Summary CORPORATE GOVERNANCE HIGHLIGHTS Our corporate governance framework reinforces our goal of building long-term value for shareholders. Board ▪ The Board has determined that all of our directors and nominees (other than James, Independence Andrew and Jonathan Tisch) are independent under our independence standards and the New York Stock Exchange listing standards. ▪ Members of our Office of the President are our only management directors. ▪ Independent directors regularly hold executive sessions at Board meetings, which are chaired by our lead director. Accountability ▪ All of our directors are elected annually. to Shareholders ▪ Our directors are elected by a majority voting standard in uncontested elections. ▪ Shareholders are invited to submit questions to our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer in connection with our quarterly earnings releases. Board ▪ Our Board consists of directors with a diverse mix of skills, experience and Composition backgrounds. and Evaluation ▪ Our Board and Board committees undertake robust annual self-evaluations. Board ▪ We have four Board committees - Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Committees Governance, and Executive. ▪ Each of our Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees is composed entirely of independent directors. Leadership ▪ We have a separate Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairmen of the Board. Structure ▪ Our lead director is fully independent and empowered with broadly defined authorities and responsibilities. Our lead director is also Chairman of our Nominating and Governance Committee, which is responsible for developing our corporate governance principles. Risk Oversight ▪ Our Board is responsible for risk oversight. It regularly reviews enterprise risk management and related policies, processes and controls, and oversees management in its assessment and mitigation of risk. Director and Officer Stock Ownership ▪ Our non-employee directors are required to own shares of our stock having a value of at least three times their annual cash retainer.

▪ Our executive officers and directors as a group own a substantial percentage of our outstanding common stock.

▪ We only have a single class of common stock, which directly aligns the interests of our executive officers and directors with those of our other shareholders.

▪ We have an anti-hedging and pledging policy for directors and executive officers. Compensation Governance ▪ Our fully independent Compensation Committee oversees all aspects of our executive compensation program.

▪ We have an annual shareholder advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation.

▪ We have a clawback policy that allows for the recoupment of incentive compensation.

▪ We do not maintain employment agreements or agreements to pay severance upon a change in control with any of our executive officers.

▪ We structure a large majority of our executive officers' compensation to be performance based. Ethics and Corporate ▪ Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics is disclosed on our website. Responsibilities

▪ We have an active and robust ethics and compliance program, which includes regular employee training. Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors Philip A. Laskawy has informed us that he will retire from the Board as of our 2023 Annual Meeting. The Board would like to thank him for his years of distinguished service to Loews and the Board. The Board has determined to fix the number of directors constituting the full Board at eleven, as of the 2023 Annual Meeting. Accordingly, at the Annual Meeting, shareholders will vote to elect a Board of eleven directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. It is the intention of the persons named in the accompanying form of proxy, unless you specify otherwise, to vote for the election of the nominees named below, each of whom is a current director. Our Board has no reason to believe that any of the persons named will be unable or unwilling to serve as a director and each has agreed to be nominated in this Proxy Statement. If any nominee is unable or unwilling to serve, we anticipate that either: ▪ proxies will be voted for the election of a substitute nominee or nominees recommended by our Nominating and Governance Committee and approved by our Board; or

