  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Loews Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L   US5404241086

LOEWS CORPORATION

(L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loews Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

08/03/2021 | 11:40am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2021.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loews-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301347302.html

SOURCE Loews Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
