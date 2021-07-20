Log in
Loews Corporation : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 2, 2021

07/20/2021 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 2, 2021. The conference call for investors will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by the Company's chief executive officer, James S. Tisch, and chief financial officer, David B. Edelson.

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of this conference call. Management may address some or all of these questions during the call. Questions may be submitted to mskafidas@loews.com. Contributors of questions will not be named on the call.

The news release and a live webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com). Those interested in participating should dial (877) 692-2592, or for international callers, (973) 582-2757.  The conference ID number is 7442319.

A replay of the call will be available at www.loews.com or by dialing (855) 859-2056, or for international callers, (404) 537-3406. The telephone replay requires conference ID number 7442319 and will be available through September 30th, 2021.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries.  For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

 

 

