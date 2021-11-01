Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Loews Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
LOEWS CORPORATION

Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/29 04:10:00 pm
56.07 USD   -0.60%
LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $220 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021
Q3 2021 Earnings Results Supplement
Q3 2021 Company Overview
Q3 2021 Earnings Results Supplement

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
EARNINGS SUPPLEMENT

November 2021

2021 Q3

Legal Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors. The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and SEC filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements, disclaimers and risk factors they contain. The primary purpose of this presentation is to help you understand how we view our Company, not to update our filings or correct any forecasts - we categorically do not give guidance. Conditions faced by our various businesses may have changed - for better or worse - since the time periods reflected in this presentation and we disclaim any obligation to update the information presented herein. Any statements made in addressing our results are not meant as an indication of the Company's performance since the time of our latest public filings and disclosures.

There are a number of important risk factors that could cause the actual results for each of the companies discussed in this presentation to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained herein, including those risk factors discussed in detail in annual and quarterly reports and other filings made with the SEC by Loews Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipelines. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures. Certain financial information presented herein includes non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures are useful to understanding the key drivers of the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP numbers herein (or in documents referred to herein).

Where You Can Find More Information. Annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the SEC by Loews Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP contain important additional information about those companies and we urge you to read this presentation together with those filings, copies of which are available, as applicable, at the corporate websites of Loews Corporation at www.loews.comand such subsidiaries at www.cna.comand www.bwpipelines.com, or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

2021 Third Quarter - Key Highlights

  • $3.6 billion in cash and investments at the parent company
  • Net income of $220 million, or $0.85 per share
  • Drivers of the year-over-year quarterly net income increase are:
  1. CNA Financial Corporation with higher Property & Casualty non-catastrophe underwriting results and improved Life & Group business results primarily due to the absence of the prior year active life premium deficiency charge, partially offset by higher net catastrophe losses and lower investment gains
  1. Loews Hotels & Co with significantly improved results due to the continuing rebound in leisure travel, especially at resort destinations
    1. Boardwalk Pipelines with increased revenues reflecting the impact of recently completed growth projects and higher system utilization
  • Repurchased 6.2 million Loews shares at an aggregate cost of $333 million
  • Dividends from subsidiaries totaled $92 million
  • $17.8 billion in shareholders' equity / book value per share of $70.21 as of September 30, 2021

Loews Cash & Investments

September 30,

($ millions)

2021

Portfolio Composition*

Cash & short term investments

$

2,820

Equity securities

623

Limited partnership investments

122

Other

13

Total Cash & Investments

$

3,578

  • Net of receivable and payable positions.

Loews press release: http://ir.loews.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102789&p=irol-financials

All balance sheet data included in this presentation is as of the end of each period presented.

Financial Summary

September 30

Three Months

Nine Months

(in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues1

$

3,371

$

3,465

$

10,996

$

8,874

Net income (loss)1,2

220

139

1,235

(1,328)

Net income (loss) per share

0.85

0.50

4.70

(4.70)

Dividends paid per share

0.0625

0.0625

0.1875

0.1875

Weighted average shares

257.3

279.5

262.8

282.6

Cash & investments

$

3,578

$

3,534

(Parent company)

Total debt

2,300

2,300

(Parent company)

Book value per share

70.21

63.16

Book value per share excluding AOCI

69.46

62.29

Balance sheet data included on this page is as of the end of each period presented.

  1. The 2021 nine-months period includes an investment gain of $555 million ($438 million after tax) related to the sale of 47% of Altium Packaging on April 1, 2021. Loews deconsolidated Altium Packaging as of the date of the sale and now records Altium Packaging as an equity method investment. The 2020 nine-months period includes an investment loss of $1.2 billion ($957 million after tax) as a result of Diamond Offshore's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on April 26, 2020. The 2020 nine-months period includes financial results of Diamond Offshore prior to its deconsolidation in the second quarter of 2020.
  2. The 2020 nine-months period includes impairment charges of $774 million ($408 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs at Diamond Offshore.

Net Income (Loss) by Segment

September 30

Three Months

Nine Months

($ millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

CNA

$

229

$

192

$

838

$

272

Boardwalk

38

20

170

123

Hotels

13

(47)

(51)

(144)

Corporate1

(60)

(26)

278

(1,103)

Diamond2

-

-

-

(476)

Net income (loss) attributable to Loews

$

220

$

139

$

1,235

$

(1,328)

  1. Includes investment income from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated corporate expenses and the financial results of Altium Packaging. The 2021 nine-months period includes a net investment gain of $438 million related to the sale of 47% of Altium Packaging on April 1, 2021. Loews deconsolidated Altium Packaging as of the date of the sale and now records Altium Packaging as an equity method investment. The 2020 nine-months period includes a net investment loss of $957 million as a result of Diamond Offshore's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on April 26, 2020.
  2. Diamond Offshore was deconsolidated in the second quarter of 2020. The 2020 nine-months period includes impairment charges of $408 million related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs at Diamond Offshore.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Loews Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
