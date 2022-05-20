Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 1Q22 Conference Call Transcript

Log-In Logística Intermodal 1Q22 Results May 11, 2022 Julia Ornellas: Good day, everyone. Welcome to Log-In Logística Intermodal conference call to discuss 1Q22 results. My name is Julia Ornellas, I am Log-In's Investor Relations specialist and I will be hosting this event. The presentation and comments about the Company's results will be made by Log-In's CEO, Marcio Arany, our CFO in IRO, Pascoal Gomes, our Commercial Officer, Felipe Gurgel, our Terminals Officer, Ilson Hulle, and the Officer of Tecmar Transportes, Mauricio Alvarenga. They will comment on the Company's performance and main highlights of the quarter. Then, they will be available to answer questions that you might have. The slides, presentation and earnings release in both Portuguese and English are available in the results center at the Company's website, but we will be showing the presentation in Portuguese here on Zoom. In addition to the rooms available in Portuguese and English, we also provide Brazilian sign language interpreting during the whole event. All participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. Later, there will be a question and answer session, when further instructions to participate will be provided if you want to ask questions. Be advised that this webinar is being recorded and will be available on the Company's website. Before proceeding, as usual. Let me mention that forward-looking statements that might be made during this conference call relative to Log-Ins, business perspectives, projections and operating and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Log-In's management and on information currently available. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and therefore depends on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Log-In and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Now, with the legal disclaimers made, I would like to turn the floor to Marcio Arany, Log-In's, CEO, to start the presentation. Marcio Arany: Good day to all. I am Marcio Arany, CEO of the Company. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on this conference call to review 1Q22 results of Log-In Logística Intermodal. Let us start the presentation on slide three, going over the main achievements of our strategic plan. Then we will move to the presentation of our earnings. In our cabotage coastal shipping business, we highlight historical quarterly EBITDA record, record NOR and volume handled for a 1Q, and the international charter of Log-In Discovery. In TVV and in logistics solutions, we highlight historical NOR record at the terminal, highest volume of general cargo handled in the history of TVV, and the start of the second phase of TVV expansion project. 1

Regarding our capital structure, the third block of our corporate strategy, no new debt was issued, and we were able to reduce the Company's leverage. The fourth and last point is related to our corporate management strategy. We highlight the acquisition of Tecmar Transportes. We celebrated zero accidents or cargo theft, with more than 20,000 road operations carried out in the quarter. We also launched our greenhouse gas emissions calculator for cabotage shipping, and started the process to replace our ERP system. Next, our team will present the results of the quarter, starting with our CFO, Pascoal Gomes. Pascoal Gomes: Thank you, Marcio. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call. Please go to slide four. Here, we see that 1Q22 consolidated results for Log-In we once again excellent. We achieved record results both for coastal shipping and TVV. Our net operating revenue, NOR, totaled R$388.4 million, posting a significant 43.2% increase over 1Q20. This growth stems from higher volumes transported by our shipping operation, with the highlight going to Mercosur trade, which showed a positive variation in volume up 88% in the period, mainly due to the arrival of new customers. Another effect that contributed to this revenue increase was the positive variation in unit NOR in all coastal shipping traits, feeder, Mercosur and cabotage, due to better mix in price. And this price in part reflects the pass through of bunker price variation to customers in the period. Additionally, there was a record of general cargo handling, and consequently, of net operating revenue at Vila Velha Terminal, TVV, mainly stemming from the new projects and clients captured. This clearly shows that the strategy of transforming TVV into a multipurpose terminal, still in progress, is being effective. EBITDA totaled R$114.1 million in 1Q, up 62% year over year. The strong rise was driven by the increase in revenues in the Company's core businesses, as already highlighted, in addition to the 24% growth in AFRMM, the Additional Freight from the Mercantile Marine, due to the expansion of cabotage revenues. Revenue growth more than offset cost pressures, mainly derived from bunker prices in coastal shaping and diesel prices in door to door delivery services, which include the road part of transport. Also, there was a gradual resumption of discretionary expenses, which support the Company's business generation and long term strategy. Lastly, I highlight that consolidated EBIDTA margin was 29.4%, an expression of 5.6 p.p. in the period. I will show in the next slides that the growth of the Company's operating result, coupled with a better financial result, translated into a net income of R$60.3 million, the fourth consecutive quarter of positive results. Moving to the next slide, slide five, I would like to highlight, as already mentioned, the record results of NOR and EBITDA in their respective historical series shown in the charts. And I draw attention to the seasonality of NOR, which in the pre-pandemic period, as you can see, the quarters of 2019, the 1Q was the starting point for an ascending revenue level along the year, which reinforces even more the excellent result we had in 1Q22. Now speaking about the financial results, on the next slide, the highlight is a positive exchange rate variation by virtue of appreciation of the Brazilian currency, BRL, in the quarter, coupled with the hedge accounting strategy adopted by the Company since the 1Q21, which enhances the predictability of our results. 1Q22 recorded a significant improvement over the same period last year, reaching total expenses of R$12 million, down from R$68 million in 1Q21. This has a relevant impact 2

on our net income, which posted a positive result for the fourth consecutive quarter, totaling approximately R$60 million, and equivalent to an earnings per share in the last 12 months of R$1.69. And now I turn the floor to Felipe Gurgel, our Commercial Officer. Felipe Gurgel? Thank you, Pascal. Good day, everyone. As highlighted by Pascal, we had an excellent start to the year, achieving some more important records in our results of coastal shipping. In this 1Q, we had an increase in the volume of containers transported of 8% if compared to the same period of the previous year. We transported about 99,000 TEUs. This volume was driven mainly by the Mercosur trade, which grew 88% over 1Q21 and continues to be one of Log-In's main products and priorities, even after the bilateral agreement between Brazil and Argentina being terminated. Volume performance is also supported by an excellent level of service, both in terms of the performance of our vessels and in relation to our road operations, which recorded a punctuality indicator of almost 94%, with zero incidence of theft or accidents. We also reached the highest historical NOR for a 1Q, approximately R$300 million, up 29.8% over the same period in 2021. This NOR results from a better combination of cargo mix, and also from the charter revenue of Log-In Discovery. Lastly, we highlighted coastal shipping EBITDA, which reached R$105 million, almost double that of the same period last year and a record EBIDTA margin of 35%, 12 p.p. above 1Q21, primarily explained by the mix of container revenues, and the reduction in the volume of vehicles transported in Ro-Ro vessels, which translates in lower margin. I now turn the floor to Ilson Hulle, who will present TVV's results. Ilson Hulle: Thank you, Gurgel. Moving to slide eight, I am going to highlight in detail some points mentioned by Arany at the beginning of the presentation, as well as talk a bit more about TVV. First, I would like to highlight a strong NOR that we had in the quarter, R$77 million, the best 1Q in the history of TVV in terms of net operating revenue. When we compare it to the 1Q21, we are talking about a 29% increase. So the 1Q was very strong. We were able to record good revenues. EBITDA was not a historical record, but it was the best for 1Q in the history of TVV, R$32 million, up 12% year over year. Also a very relevant result for the beginning of 2022. Besides the financial highlights, I would like to underscore the record mark for general cargo handled in the quarter, with a total of 286,000 tonnes handled, a year over year comparison that posted a 150% growth. The container volumes posted a small reduction of 8% when compared to the 1Q21. I just want to recap, 1Q21 was a quarter when there was a stronger economic upturn worldwide with a lot of container handling. Despite this small reduction, 40,000 units handled is a significant volume when we look at the history of TVV. Let me speak a little about the growth in general cargo. I have been commenting on the transformation of TVV, turning TVV into a multi-purpose terminal balancing product mix. And this handling volume record is the result of that. We have been growing volumes of handling, and in this 1Q22, we were able to capture strong contracts that brought a TVV a very significant handling. 3

In the region of Espírito Santo, there is an important production port for steel products. It is a market that has been heated in recent months, and we were able to attract a good handling for that business. In our container business, the highlights were warehousing revenues at the terminal. In the yearly comparison, we can observe good warehousing results, although there was a reduction in volume. Containers also contributed for this positive EBITDA and NOR. Lastly on my end, I would like to update you on our modernization project for TVV. Phase one was completed with the arrival of MHC, mobile hybrid cranes, this has been mentioned before. Part of the general cargo handled in this quarter was carried out using the new equipment. We also captured cargo because of the new cranes, and that was very relevant for us. So investments made in TVV are already bringing results. We are moving full steam with phase two of the project, with a complete retrofit of our containers, a project that is expected to be completed by yearend and beginning of next year. I am very eager to continue to develop new projects to grow the terminal from the financial and volume standpoints. This is what I had about the 1Q. I will be back later, and I turn the floor back to Pascoal now. Pascoal Gomes: Thank you, Wilson. Talking about indebtedness, the main high load is the level of leverage, expressed by the net debt/EBITDA ratio, which remained at stable levels this quarter and within the range expected by the Company at 2.1x. This variation quarter on quarter is due to the reduction basically in gross debt, as a consequence of the irregular amortization of the existing portfolio of debts, coupled with the reduction of the balances in USD of part of the debts due to the exchange rate variation. Even though the Company's cash has been marginally reduced by virtue of the acquisition of the equity stake in Tecmar Transportes and the execution of the CAPEX to sustain the Company, still, the expansion of EBIDTA in the last 12 months, which was very strong, led to an improvement in the leverage ratio. In the graph below, we simply show the extension of the Company's amortization schedule, which has been extended since 1Q21, and it shows also the debt service expected for the coming years. I now turn the floor to Mauricio Alvarenga, Tecmar Transportes Officer. Mauricio Alvarenga: Thank you, Pascoal. Good day, everyone. I am Mauricio Alvarenga, and I am now officer in charge Tecmar Transportes. And before going into the presentation itself, I would like to talk a little about why Log-In acquired Tecmar. For a few years now, our strategic plan has been to enter the parcel cargo market in Brazil in a structured fashion. This is a more complex business, operationally speaking, which requires the structure of pickup and delivery, routing, a lot of warehouses for storage and cross-docking in the various regions where we operate. In this sense, about two years ago again began the search for a company that would fit in with our logistics network. And after evaluating some opportunities, we signed the acquisition of Tecmar recently, last March 18, 2022. 4