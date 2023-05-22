Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 1Q23 Conference Call Transcript

Log-In Logística Intermodal 1Q23 Results May 11, 2022 Sandra Calcado: Good day, everyone. Welcome to Log-In Logística Intermodal Conference Call to discuss 1Q23 results. My name is Sandra Calcado, I am Log-In's Investor Relations, Strategy and ESG Manager, and I will be your host during this event. The presentation and comments about the Company's results will be made by Log-In's CEO, Marcio Arany, by Felipe Gurgel, Chief Commercial Officer; by Gustavo Paixão, Terminals Officer; by Mauricio Alvarenga, Tecmar Transportes Officer; and by Andrea Simões, People, Culture and Digital Transformation Officer. They will comment on the Company's performance and main highlights of the quarter, then they will be available to answer questions that you might have. The slide presentation and earnings release in both Portuguese and English are available in the Results Center at the Company's IR website, and we will be showing the presentation in Portuguese here on Zoom. In addition to the rooms available in Portuguese and English. We also provide a Brazilian sign language interpreting during the whole event. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. Later, there will be a questions and answer session, when further instructions to participate will be provided. Be advised that this webinar is being recorded and will be available on the Company's website. Before proceeding, as usual, let me clarify that forward-looking statements that might be made during this conference call relative to Log-In's business perspectives, projections and operating and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Log-In's management and on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Log-In and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Now, with the legal disclaimers made, I would like to turn the floor to Marcio Arany, Log-In's CEO. Please go ahead. Marcio Arany: Thank you, Sandra. Good day to all. This is Marcio Arany speaking, CEO of the Company. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on this conference call to review 1Q23 results of Log-In Logística Intermodal. We will start the presentation on slide 3, going over the main achievements of our strategic plans structured around 4 blocks: Coastal Shipping, TVV and Terminals, Road Cargo Transportation, and ESG/Capital Structure, which permeates all of the Company's business lines. Next, we will move on to the presentation of our results. In our Coastal Shipping business, we highlight historical record adjusted EBITDA, highest NOR for a 1Q, keel laying of our vessel Log-In Evolution, zero accidents on the road transport operation and the launch of our new Amazonas Express Service that was communicated to the market. In TVV and Logistics Solutions, we highlight 1

all-time high total NOR and warehousing and other services, and the highest adjusted EBITDA for the 1Q. With regards to Tecmar, we continue to emphasize the Company's structuring process and integration with Oliva Pinto. We highlight more integration with Coastal Shipping, 530 TEUs handled in 1Q and the best level of service in the history of Tecmar. The fourth and last point talks about our ESG agenda and capital structure. Here, we have the Certification of our third Greenhouse Gas Inventory according to international standards. We also had an internal inclusive attitude week. We implemented a new ERP system and launched Unilog- In, our corporate university. Now, our team will present the Company's 1Q23 results, starting with Felipe Gurgel, our Chief Commercial Officer. Felipe Gurgel: Thank you, Marcio. Good day, everyone. As highlighted by Marcio, we had another excellent start of the year, once again, achieving some important records in our results. Our 3% growth in volume handled is noteworthy with Cabotage growing 19% and markets were growing 6%, offsetting a slight reduction in Feeder cargo transported. In the 1Q, according to ABAC's data, the Brazilian Association of Cabotage ship owners, container cabotage in Brazil grew by about 9%, reinforcing Log-In's increased sharing this type of transport as a result of constant work to convert cargo from road transport to Cabotage and improved levels of service. Coastal Shipping revenue grew about 10% over 1Q22, posting the highest revenue ever in the 1Q, totaling about R$330 million, driven by a better cargo mix transported as well as by feeder cargo from non-recurring opportunities that arose during this period. Adjusted EBITDA of the Coastal Shipping business totaled R$128 million, up 22.4% over the same period last year, representing an all-time quarterly record for the Company. This excellent result is due not only to the revenue recorded in 1Q, but also to important cost reduction initiatives, especially the increased efficiency in bunker consumption of our vessels obtained after the docking operations carried out. Finally, I would like to highlight the growth of our EBITDA margin up 3.9 p.p., reaching 38.9%. Moving on to the next slide, we would like to inform that in April, we announced to the market and our customers, the launch of our new Coastal Shipping service, the Amazonas Express service. This service was designed by actively listening to our customers and aims to increase Log-In's presence in the entire national market, especially in the market to and from Manaus. To do this, we will have a southbound express solution with shorter transit time for routes from Manaus to the Southeast and South of Brazil, thus increasing the competitiveness of Cabotage compared to road transport for that route. Northbound will be no different. We have added calls in ports such as Navegantes and Salvador, which in addition to being able to serve a new market, brings competitiveness with shorter transit times for Tecmar's own cargo. And Tecmar has been increasingly using Cabotage to serve its customers of parcel cargo. This service will count at first with two Log-In vessels: Log-In Discovery acquired by Log-In in 2020, which was chartered in the international market since them. But at the end of last month, he returned to Brazil and is currently in the process of changing flag and crew, so that it can be used in this new 2

service still this quarter. Additionally, we have chartered this month, one more vessel, which is already in Brazil and is in the process of changing flag and crew and is awaiting clearance by the competent authorities. Thus, as of this 2Q, Log-In will not only take another important step in its expansion plan and the continuous search to better serve its customers, but the Company will also begin a new phase focused on prospecting and converting new customers to Cabotage given the significant increase in capacity that we will have. Now I give the floor to Gustavo Paixão, who will present the results of terminals. Thank you. Gustavo Paixão: Thank you, Gurgel. Good day, everyone. And this is Gustavo Paixão speaking, Log-In's Terminals Officer, and I will now take over to present the terminals results. Well, ladies and gentlemen, 1Q23 was another quarter where the results of net revenue and EBITDA reached great levels. And this happened in a scenario where the terminals volumes impacted by different reasons were lower compared to the same period last year, a fact that brings even more value to the financial results that I will present ahead. As I said, I will begin presenting the volumes transported in this 1Q by cargo profile and the impact that resulted in a lower cargo handling compared to the 1Q22. When we look specifically at containers, we still see the impact on our main export lines, which are granite and coffee, which, respectively, continue to be impacted by stagnation in our main consumer market and freight. We also see a decline in number of empty containers imported, which is also impacted by low demand for exports. And these issues combined resulted in a 13.7% drop in handling year-on-year. As for general cargo, we have a 20.9% drop when compared to the same period last year. And this is basically due to a non-recurring volume handled specifically in the line of steel products in 1Q22, a cargo of opportunity captured at the time due to the expertise in multipurpose operations of our terminal. Turning now to the financial results of 1Q, I would like to highlight our net revenue, which hit a historical record in the period, posting R$85.5 million, up 10.9% compared to the results recorded in the 1Q22 with a highlight going to pipe operations, a type of cargo for which our terminal has great expertise and know-how and one that has been gaining even more prominence and has been attracting new projects. Another highlight was the operations of tracks and large-sized machinery and equipment. Our EBITDA was also highlighted this quarter, posting a record mark very 1Q. Our EBITDA grew 29.5% over the 1Q22, totaling in 1Q, R$41.4 million given the continuity of our warehousing operations, which have better margins. As mentioned before, the financial results gained even more relevance considering the scenario of volumes in this 1Q. And this stems from the work of our commercial team in capturing new opportunities to bring higher margins, coupled, of course, to an efficient cost management as well as to an operation and asset management that were also efficient, which gives us a differential level of service and puts us in a prominent position in a market as competitive as that of port operations, not only in Espirito Santo but in Brazil. And I would like to briefly mention that our modernization project for the terminal is on schedule, and at the end of this month, May, we will start to face interventions of our STSs, and the delivery of the project is still scheduled for the end of the last quarter of 2023. 3

I will now turn the floor to Mario Alvarenga, Officer in charge of Tecmar Transportes and Oliva Pinto. Thank you. Mauricio de Alvarenga: Thank you, Gustavo. Good day to all. As Gustavo mentioned, I am Mauricio Alvarenga, the officer in charge of Tecmar Transporters and Oliva Pinto. In this 1Q23, we already have included the balance sheet of Oliva Pinto, a company recently acquired by Tecmar at the end of 2022. Please note on slide 7 that we achieved an EBITDA margin of 8% and posted adjusted EBITDA of R$10 million in this 1Q. It's important to highlight that 1Q of any given year is usually a more difficult quarter, more challenging quarter in general for road carriers in Brazil because it is a period of low demand, what we call a low season period. It is worth pointing out that besides having a much more effective cost control at Tecmar, it's been a year since we took over Tecmar. A major focus in this 1Q was the search for synergies with Log-In. As already mentioned, we transported a record number of containers in parceled cargo and Coastal Shipping. We took advantage of the interim model trade show event that took place in late February and early March to officially launch two new products on the market. One was the transport of parceled cargo to the whole of Northeast. It is a region where Tecmar has great capillarity. And we also launched a new route of operation for Tecmar in the North region. Tecmar was not operating in the North, but we now started offering distribution services of parceled cargo to the North region, specifically to the states of Amazonas and Roraima, already taking advantage of Oliva's structure. Moving on to slide 8, we recall the phases of the integration process. We are still in Phase 2, looking for synergies with Log-In, as I mentioned. This is for the transport of parceled cargo, but in other types as well. As an example, we have 35 vehicles dedicated to container transportation for Log-In in Santos. This is a new business for Tecmar. Tecmar had never operated with this kind of transport. I also want to highlight the creation of the compliance department at Tecmar. That is already operating in Tecmar and also in the recently acquired Oliva Pinto. On slide 9, we focus on Oliva Pinto. As a reminder, Oliva Pinto is an operator with over 30 years of experience in container transport in the region of Manaus. The Company also has a route to Boa Vista, state of Roraima. It has more than 330 vehicles, and 70,000 m² yard and 12,000 m² warehouse. In the yard is for containers for trucks. And this warehouse of 12,000 m² is very well located in the industrial hub of Manaus. We are neighbors to very well-known companies in that region. The purchase of Oliva Pinto was strategic for the Group. Log-In, as mentioned by Gurgel, is launching a new service for the North region, where it will need capacity for multi-mobile transportation of containers. Tecmar, in turn, has a lot to learn from Oliva Pinto in container transportation and also to expand this business, this operation nationally over time, with Oliva Pinto becoming Tecmar's parceled cargo distribution arm in the North region. So, as shown on the map, our logistics network now connects more than 2,600 municipalities in which Tecmar already has its distribution network, connecting all of that to the Northern region. And here, we are talking about these regions, South and Southeast to the North, and Tecmar will become an excellent option to distribute all the electronic products manufactured in the industrial hub of Manaus, in this region where Tecmar's capillarity. As I had already anticipated in the last earnings release call, we started our management at Oliva Pinto in this 1Q with the implementation of what we call the 100-day plan, which will help us with 4