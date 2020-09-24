Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 2020 Institutional Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

September 2020

Important Disclosure

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and

regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future

performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when

they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.

2

Agenda

1

Company Overview

2

Our businesses

3

Business Environment

4

Financial Highlights

5

Strategic View

6 Appendix

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 16:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
12:05pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Apresentação Institucional 2020*
PU
12:05pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2020 Institutional Presentation
PU
09/23LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Material Fact - LOG-IN Informs the TVV - Termi..
PU
09/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Apresentação Institucional 2020*
PU
09/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2020 Institutional Presentation
PU
08/26LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on unusu..
PU
08/17LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Transcrição da Teleconferência de Resultados 2..
PU
08/17LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2Q20 Conference Call Transcript
PU
08/14LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Alteração na Diretoria..
PU
08/12LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internaci..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 061 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 802 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 689 M 304 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,75 BRL
Last Close Price 16,20 BRL
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Operations Officer
Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Fabíola Ribeiro dos Santos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.-22.49%304
DSV PANALPINA A/S31.94%36 125
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG10.78%23 459
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.29%8 106
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-4.36%5 497
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-2.45%4 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group