Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation

Important Disclosure
The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future
performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not
be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.
Timeline
FoundationPre-Turnaround
TurnaroundExpansion Plan
Founded by Vale sold its controlling
Vale
stake in the market
Completed its
EISA shipyard files for
IPO
bankruptcy
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)
Log-Instarts the turnaround
Sale of bulk business
Debt renegotiation with main banks
Increase efficiency and profitability
In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;
Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;
TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;
3PL - New Business Opportunities;
Implementation of the ESG Agenda;
MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);
TECMAR acquisition.
2007
2013
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
