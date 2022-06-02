Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/02 04:07:33 pm EDT
34.63 BRL   +0.64%
LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation
PU
LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - ANTAQ Approval
PU
LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Fato Relevante
PU
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 2022 Institutional Presentation

06/02/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

May 2022

Important Disclosure

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future

performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not

be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.

2

Agenda

1

Company Overview

2

Our businesses

3

Business Environment

4

Financial Highlights

5

Strategic View

6 Appendix

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Timeline

FoundationPre-Turnaround

1

TurnaroundExpansion Plan

  • Founded by Vale sold its controlling

Vale

stake in the market

Completed its

EISA shipyard files for

IPO

bankruptcy

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)

  • Log-Instarts the turnaround
  • Sale of bulk business
  • Debt renegotiation with main banks
  • Increase efficiency and profitability
  • In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;
  • Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;
  • TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;
  • 3PL - New Business Opportunities;
  • Implementation of the ESG Agenda;
  • MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);
  • TECMAR acquisition.

2007

2013

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 790 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 954 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 3 600 M 752 M 752 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,41 BRL
Average target price 35,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
Managers and Directors
Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins Chief Commercial Officer
Pascoal Cunha Gomes Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.44.24%750
DSV A/S-27.82%36 286
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-16.03%30 825
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.26.19%6 377
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.12.74%5 424
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-5.88%4 132