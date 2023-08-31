Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 2023 Institutional Presentation
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
August 2023
Important Disclosure
The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future
performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not
be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.
2
Agenda
1
Company Overview
2
Our Businesses
3
Business Environment
4
Financial Highlights
5
Strategic View
6
Intermodal Network
3
COMPANY OVERVIEW
1
Timeline
Foundation
Pre-Turnaround
Turnaround
Expansion Plan
Founded by Vale sold its controlling
Vale
stake in the market
Completed its EISA shipyard files for
IPObankruptcy
Log-Instarts the turnaround
Sale of bulk business
Debt renegotiation with main banks
Increase efficiency and profitability
In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;
Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;
TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;
3PL - New Business Opportunities;
Implementation of the ESG Agenda;
MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)
-18
2007 2013 2015 2016
TECMAR acquisition;
TECMAR acquires the Oliva Pinto Group.
597
310
366
248
68
148
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
5
