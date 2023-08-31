LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

August 2023

Important Disclosure

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future

performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not

be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.

Agenda

1

Company Overview

2

Our Businesses

3

Business Environment

4

Financial Highlights

5

Strategic View

6

Intermodal Network

COMPANY OVERVIEW

1

Timeline

Foundation

Pre-Turnaround

Turnaround

Expansion Plan

  • Founded by Vale sold its controlling

Vale

stake in the market

Completed its EISA shipyard files for

IPObankruptcy

  • Log-Instarts the turnaround
  • Sale of bulk business
  • Debt renegotiation with main banks
  • Increase efficiency and profitability
  • In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;
  • Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;
  • TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;
  • 3PL - New Business Opportunities;
  • Implementation of the ESG Agenda;
  • MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)

-18

2007 2013 2015 2016

  • TECMAR acquisition;
  • TECMAR acquires the Oliva Pinto Group.

597

310

366

248

68

148

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Disclaimer

