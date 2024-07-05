Institutional Presentation

June, 2024

Important Disclosure

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward- looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.

Company Overview

Our Businesses

Business Environment

Financial Highlights

Strategic View

Intermodal Network

Evolution of bunker price

Company overview

Timeline

Foundation

Pre-Turnaround

Turnaround

Expansion Plan

Founded by

Vale sold its controlling stake

Vale

in the market

Completed its

EISA shipyard files for

IPO

bankruptcy

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)

  • Log-Instarts the turnaround
  • Sale of bulk business
  • Debt renegotiation with main banks
  • Increase efficiency and profitability
  • In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;
  • Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;
  • TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;
  • Integrated Solutions - New Business Opportunities;
  • Implementation of the ESG Agenda;
  • MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);
  • TECMAR acquisition;
  • TECMAR acquires the Oliva Pinto.

597

584

310

366

248

148

-18

68

2007

2013

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Shareholders Structure

June 2024

¹SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. Shareholding positions on total shares (107,306,486 shares).

Public information: number of shares in the last notice received from the shareholders.

Integrated Logistics Operator

Integrated Maritime Logistic Solution

1. Coastal Shipping

2nd largest brazilian shipping company

9 Vessels

8 Operational Vessels (Owned)

1 Chartered

2. Terminal de Vila Velha (TVV)

Only Container Terminal in ES state

2048: Term of

350k TEUs /

Concession

year capacity

3. Integrated Solutions

Services in 1 intermodal terminal

44k sqm warehouse area in Itajaí

4. Road Cargo Transportation

Tecmar Transportes (South, Southeast and Northeast regions)

Oliva Pinto (North region)

Integrated logistic

assets

Southbound

Northbound

Port Terminal

Intermodal Terminal

Tecmar Units

Solid Financial Results

R$ 2,338.6 mm Net Revenues 2023

13.1 Net Revenues 2023 YoY Growth

R$583.9 mm Adjusted EBITDA 2023

-2.2% Adjusted EBITDA 2023 (YoY)

25% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2023

R$3.8 bn Market Cap1

1 As of June 28, 2024

One of the Leading Companies

Main Players

Company

Cabotage

Controlling

Capacity (TEU)

Shareholder

March 2024

33,958

24,700***

15,966

9.400

Key Advantages

Granted capacity to operate the feeder market

9 ships in operation and 1

under construction

Long-term

partnership with

key players

Transit time

Weekly calls

Schedule adherence

Scale

Reliability

Vessel

Continental availability network

Note: *Including MSC Belmonte III.

**MSC owns 73.51% of Log In's shares through SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl

High entry barriers, mainly related to regulation and investment costs

Well Diversified Client Base Without Significant Concentration

Accumulated revenue breakdown by largest clients (as of 2023)

Exposure to different industries

Total revenues:

53%

56%

50%

R$1,375.2 mm

46%

41%

36%

28%

18%

Coastal

Shipping

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

# clients

Total revenues:

R$350.7 mm

65%

70%

73%

77%

79%

81%

60%

49%

Vila Velha

Terminal

(TVV)

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

# clients

Electronics

Food and Beverages

Logistics

Metals and mining

Others

Our businesses

