Institutional Presentation
June, 2024
Important Disclosure
The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward- looking statements are entirely based on the Management's expectations of the Company's future performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analyses and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be taken into account on the dates when they were made. The Company does not accept any responsibility for any information provided by third parties herein.
Company Overview
Our Businesses
Business Environment
Financial Highlights
Strategic View
Intermodal Network
Evolution of bunker price
Company overview
Timeline
Foundation
Pre-Turnaround
Turnaround
Expansion Plan
Founded by
Vale sold its controlling stake
Vale
in the market
Completed its
EISA shipyard files for
IPO
bankruptcy
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm)
- Log-Instarts the turnaround
- Sale of bulk business
- Debt renegotiation with main banks
- Increase efficiency and profitability
- In NOV/19, Follow on (new market funding) R$ 634MM;
- Fleet Expansion: acquisition of 5 new vessels;
- TVV Lease Renewal (25 years), with modernization and strengthening of the Multipurpose Port;
- Integrated Solutions - New Business Opportunities;
- Implementation of the ESG Agenda;
- MSC: Public Share Offering (67% of the shares);
- TECMAR acquisition;
- TECMAR acquires the Oliva Pinto.
597
584
310
366
248
148
-18
68
2007
2013
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Shareholders Structure
June 2024
¹SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. Shareholding positions on total shares (107,306,486 shares).
Public information: number of shares in the last notice received from the shareholders.
Integrated Logistics Operator
Integrated Maritime Logistic Solution
1. Coastal Shipping
2nd largest brazilian shipping company
9 Vessels
8 Operational Vessels (Owned)
1 Chartered
2. Terminal de Vila Velha (TVV)
Only Container Terminal in ES state
2048: Term of
350k TEUs /
Concession
year capacity
3. Integrated Solutions
Services in 1 intermodal terminal
44k sqm warehouse area in Itajaí
4. Road Cargo Transportation
Tecmar Transportes (South, Southeast and Northeast regions)
Oliva Pinto (North region)
Integrated logistic
assets
Southbound
Northbound
Port Terminal
Intermodal Terminal
Tecmar Units
Solid Financial Results
R$ 2,338.6 mm Net Revenues 2023
13.1 Net Revenues 2023 YoY Growth
R$583.9 mm Adjusted EBITDA 2023
-2.2% Adjusted EBITDA 2023 (YoY)
25% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2023
R$3.8 bn Market Cap1
1 As of June 28, 2024
One of the Leading Companies
Main Players
Company
Cabotage
Controlling
Capacity (TEU)
Shareholder
March 2024
33,958
24,700***
15,966
9.400
Key Advantages
Granted capacity to operate the feeder market
9 ships in operation and 1
under construction
Long-term
partnership with
key players
Transit time
Weekly calls
Schedule adherence
Scale
Reliability
Vessel
Continental availability network
Note: *Including MSC Belmonte III.
**MSC owns 73.51% of Log In's shares through SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl
High entry barriers, mainly related to regulation and investment costs
Well Diversified Client Base Without Significant Concentration
Accumulated revenue breakdown by largest clients (as of 2023)
Exposure to different industries
Total revenues:
53%
56%
50%
R$1,375.2 mm
46%
41%
36%
28%
18%
Coastal
Shipping
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
# clients
Total revenues:
R$350.7 mm
65%
70%
73%
77%
79%
81%
60%
49%
Vila Velha
Terminal
(TVV)
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
# clients
Electronics
Food and Beverages
Logistics
Metals and mining
Others
Our businesses
