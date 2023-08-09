Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.

INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED

Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2023

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of reais - R$

Consolidated

Parent Company

Note

06.30.2023

12.31.2022

06.30.2023

12.31.2022

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash and cash equivalents

5

345,315

337,268

140,232

167,486

Total investments

5

158,867

245,312

141,375

227,013

Trade accounts receivable

6

300,345

275,171

159,779

159,215

Inventories

64,230

53,768

50,109

42,265

Related party receivables

7

4,041

7,781

128,404

91,649

Recoverable taxes

8

58,325

57,958

24,472

26,439

Merchant Marine Fund - AFRMM

9

31

22,154

31

22,154

Recoverable claims

8,868

15,536

237

6

Financial Instruments

-

791

-

-

Other current assets

52,939

51,309

19,956

12,805

Total current assets

992,961

1,067,048

664,595

749,032

NON-CURRENT

Merchant Marine Fund - AFRMM

9

75,467

37,162

75,467

37,162

Deferred income tax and social contributions

10

468,507

472,452

444,832

438,321

Escrow deposits

23,150

22,728

12,276

12,017

Related party receivables

-

-

85,582

74,667

Indemnifiable Asset

17

225,103

232,674

-

-

Other non-current assets

1,797

1,421

876

1,306

Investments in subsidiaries

11

-

-

750,696

722,465

Right of Use Assets - Leasing

14

257,435

235,707

111,692

99,082

Property, plant and equipment

12

1,251,076

1,280,652

327,540

309,640

Intangible assets

13

97,105

99,219

25,369

25,978

Total non-current assets

2,399,640

2,382,015

1,834,330

1,720,638

TOTAL ASSETS

3,392,601

3,449,063

2,498,925

2,469,670

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Payroll and social charges

54,097

51,139

22,849

23,626

Taxes and contributions payable

55,095

56,910

20,978

16,483

Trade Accounts Payable and operating provisions

15

186,849

184,747

116,781

98,852

Borrowings, financing and debentures

16

223,765

256,359

171,926

200,394

Liabilities with Leasing

14

54,743

52,427

41,714

34,254

Related party payables

7

2,753

7,454

152,334

123,132

Proposed dividends

-

14

-

-

Acquisition of shareholding

34,631

62,665

8,252

5,920

Financial Instruments

25

2,036

-

2,036

-

Other current liabilities

13,633

8,415

3,127

2,812

Total current liabilities

627,602

680,130

539,997

505,473

NON-CURRENT

Acquisition of shareholding

111,898

113,961

74,052

78,509

Borrowings, financing and debentures

16

1,186,034

1,265,002

866,177

930,189

Liabilities with Leasing

14

199,768

186,136

77,722

79,479

Contingencies

17

284,574

283,181

985

506

Deferred income tax and social contributions

10

41,450

44,437

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

1,201

602

50

-

Total non-current liabilities

1,824,925

1,893,319

1,018,986

1,088,683

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,452,527

2,573,449

1,558,983

1,594,156

EQUITY

18

Share capital

1,322,695

1,318,940

1,322,695

1,318,940

Capital reserves

31,028

30,885

31,028

30,885

Treasury shares

(50,922)

(50,922)

(50,922)

(50,922)

Accumulated losses

(375,340)

(430,770)

(375,340)

(430,770)

Cash flow hedge reserve

16,890

7,310

16,890

7,310

Cumulative translation adjustments

(4,409)

71

(4,409)

71

Equity attributable to controlling shareholders

939,942

875,514

939,942

875,514

Non-controlling shareholder interest

132

100

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

940,074

875,614

939,942

875,514

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

3,392,601

3,449,063

2,498,925

2,469,670

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.

3

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

In thousands of reais - R$, except for earnings per share

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

Note

2Q23

2Q22

6M23

6M22

Ongoing operations

Net Revenue

22

554,587

609,190

1,114,250

997,630

Cost of services provided

23

(441,983)

(478,530)

(849,855)

(762,434)

GROSS PROFIT

112,604

130,660

264,395

235,196

Funds from subsidy - AFRMM invested

9

18,152

14,440

34,329

29,212

Administrative and selling expenses

23

(49,186)

(61,591)

(105,887)

(94,178)

Other income (expenses), net

(983)

2,441

(14,140)

(2,008)

PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCE COSTS

80,587

85,950

178,697

168,222

FINANCIAL RESULT

24

Finance Income

18,130

16,571

36,916

29,058

Finance expenses

(67,210)

(58,004)

(128,603)

(105,744)

Monetary and exchange rate variances, net

(4,604)

(21,633)

1,005

1,958

(53,684)

(63,066)

(90,682)

(74,728)

26,903

22,884

88,015

93,494

INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

10

Current

(17,326)

(13,863)

(36,530)

(21,423)

Deferred

7,479

12,951

3,977

10,200

(9,847)

(912)

(32,553)

(11,223)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

17,056

21,972

55,462

82,271

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO

Controlling shareholders

17,036

21,960

55,430

82,250

Non-controlling shareholders

20

12

32

21

EARNINGS PER SHARE - IN REAIS

Basic (cents per share)

19

0.16

0.21

0.53

0.79

Diluted (cents per share)

19

0.16

0.21

0.52

0.78

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

  1. PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT

.In thousands of reais - R$, except for earnings per share

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

Note

2Q23

2Q22

6M23

6M22

Ongoing operations

Net Revenue

22

305,432

265,080

589,408

476,243

Cost of services provided

23

(268,604)

(222,281)

(486,323)

(398,920)

GROSS PROFIT

36,828

42,799

103,085

77,323

Funds from subsidy - AFRMM invested

9

18,152

14,440

34,329

29,212

Administrative and selling expenses

23

(20,310)

(16,301)

(40,745)

(34,930)

Other income (expenses), net

(2,449)

(1,262)

(9,081)

(5,899)

Income from equity method

11

(839)

17,647

7,871

67,055

PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCE COSTS

31,382

57,323

95,459

132,761

FINANCIAL RESULT

24

Finance Income

27,210

11,044

41,225

20,477

Finance expenses

(41,646)

(36,378)

(79,588)

(70,718)

Monetary and exchange rate variances, net

(7,022)

(15,757)

(2,770)

(7,254)

(21,458)

(41,091)

(41,133)

(57,495)

9,924

16,232

54,326

75,266

INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

10

Current

(3,878)

(2,981)

(16,018)

(3,010)

Deferred

10,990

8,709

17,122

9,994

7,112

5,728

1,104

6,984

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

17,036

21,960

55,430

82,250

EARNINGS PER SHARE - IN REAIS

Basic (cents per share)

19

0.16

0.21

0.53

0.79

Diluted (cents per share)

19

0.16

0.21

0.52

0.78

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

