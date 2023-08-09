Log-in Logistica Intermodal SA, formerly Docenave Navegacao Vale do Rio Doce SA, is a Brazil-based company that plans, manages and operates cargo handling solutions through cabotage, complemented by road services. The Company operates an interconnected network, which includes port handling and door-to-door transportation, through an intermodal network that covers Brazil and the Southern Common Market region (Mercosur). The Company's activities are divided into three areas: Coastal Shipping, offering maritime transportation in ports in the Brazilian coast and Mercosur, integrated to services contracted for road short-distance transportation; Port Terminal, providing management and operation of a container port terminal, the Vila Velha Terminal (TVV), in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, and Intermodal Terminals, including ground intermodal terminals integrated to services offered by Coastal Shipping area.