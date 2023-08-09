Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED
Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2023
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In thousands of reais - R$
Consolidated
Parent Company
Note
06.30.2023
12.31.2022
06.30.2023
12.31.2022
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash and cash equivalents
5
345,315
337,268
140,232
167,486
Total investments
5
158,867
245,312
141,375
227,013
Trade accounts receivable
6
300,345
275,171
159,779
159,215
Inventories
64,230
53,768
50,109
42,265
Related party receivables
7
4,041
7,781
128,404
91,649
Recoverable taxes
8
58,325
57,958
24,472
26,439
Merchant Marine Fund - AFRMM
9
31
22,154
31
22,154
Recoverable claims
8,868
15,536
237
6
Financial Instruments
-
791
-
-
Other current assets
52,939
51,309
19,956
12,805
Total current assets
992,961
1,067,048
664,595
749,032
NON-CURRENT
Merchant Marine Fund - AFRMM
9
75,467
37,162
75,467
37,162
Deferred income tax and social contributions
10
468,507
472,452
444,832
438,321
Escrow deposits
23,150
22,728
12,276
12,017
Related party receivables
-
-
85,582
74,667
Indemnifiable Asset
17
225,103
232,674
-
-
Other non-current assets
1,797
1,421
876
1,306
Investments in subsidiaries
11
-
-
750,696
722,465
Right of Use Assets - Leasing
14
257,435
235,707
111,692
99,082
Property, plant and equipment
12
1,251,076
1,280,652
327,540
309,640
Intangible assets
13
97,105
99,219
25,369
25,978
Total non-current assets
2,399,640
2,382,015
1,834,330
1,720,638
TOTAL ASSETS
3,392,601
3,449,063
2,498,925
2,469,670
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Payroll and social charges
54,097
51,139
22,849
23,626
Taxes and contributions payable
55,095
56,910
20,978
16,483
Trade Accounts Payable and operating provisions
15
186,849
184,747
116,781
98,852
Borrowings, financing and debentures
16
223,765
256,359
171,926
200,394
Liabilities with Leasing
14
54,743
52,427
41,714
34,254
Related party payables
7
2,753
7,454
152,334
123,132
Proposed dividends
-
14
-
-
Acquisition of shareholding
34,631
62,665
8,252
5,920
Financial Instruments
25
2,036
-
2,036
-
Other current liabilities
13,633
8,415
3,127
2,812
Total current liabilities
627,602
680,130
539,997
505,473
NON-CURRENT
Acquisition of shareholding
111,898
113,961
74,052
78,509
Borrowings, financing and debentures
16
1,186,034
1,265,002
866,177
930,189
Liabilities with Leasing
14
199,768
186,136
77,722
79,479
Contingencies
17
284,574
283,181
985
506
Deferred income tax and social contributions
10
41,450
44,437
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
1,201
602
50
-
Total non-current liabilities
1,824,925
1,893,319
1,018,986
1,088,683
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,452,527
2,573,449
1,558,983
1,594,156
EQUITY
18
Share capital
1,322,695
1,318,940
1,322,695
1,318,940
Capital reserves
31,028
30,885
31,028
30,885
Treasury shares
(50,922)
(50,922)
(50,922)
(50,922)
Accumulated losses
(375,340)
(430,770)
(375,340)
(430,770)
Cash flow hedge reserve
16,890
7,310
16,890
7,310
Cumulative translation adjustments
(4,409)
71
(4,409)
71
Equity attributable to controlling shareholders
939,942
875,514
939,942
875,514
Non-controlling shareholder interest
132
100
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
940,074
875,614
939,942
875,514
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
3,392,601
3,449,063
2,498,925
2,469,670
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim financial statements.
3
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
In thousands of reais - R$, except for earnings per share
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
June 30,
June 30,
Note
2Q23
2Q22
6M23
6M22
Ongoing operations
Net Revenue
22
554,587
609,190
1,114,250
997,630
Cost of services provided
23
(441,983)
(478,530)
(849,855)
(762,434)
GROSS PROFIT
112,604
130,660
264,395
235,196
Funds from subsidy - AFRMM invested
9
18,152
14,440
34,329
29,212
Administrative and selling expenses
23
(49,186)
(61,591)
(105,887)
(94,178)
Other income (expenses), net
(983)
2,441
(14,140)
(2,008)
PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCE COSTS
80,587
85,950
178,697
168,222
FINANCIAL RESULT
24
Finance Income
18,130
16,571
36,916
29,058
Finance expenses
(67,210)
(58,004)
(128,603)
(105,744)
Monetary and exchange rate variances, net
(4,604)
(21,633)
1,005
1,958
(53,684)
(63,066)
(90,682)
(74,728)
26,903
22,884
88,015
93,494
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
10
Current
(17,326)
(13,863)
(36,530)
(21,423)
Deferred
7,479
12,951
3,977
10,200
(9,847)
(912)
(32,553)
(11,223)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
17,056
21,972
55,462
82,271
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO
Controlling shareholders
17,036
21,960
55,430
82,250
Non-controlling shareholders
20
12
32
21
EARNINGS PER SHARE - IN REAIS
Basic (cents per share)
19
0.16
0.21
0.53
0.79
Diluted (cents per share)
19
0.16
0.21
0.52
0.78
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
- PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT
.In thousands of reais - R$, except for earnings per share
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
June 30,
June 30,
Note
2Q23
2Q22
6M23
6M22
Ongoing operations
Net Revenue
22
305,432
265,080
589,408
476,243
Cost of services provided
23
(268,604)
(222,281)
(486,323)
(398,920)
GROSS PROFIT
36,828
42,799
103,085
77,323
Funds from subsidy - AFRMM invested
9
18,152
14,440
34,329
29,212
Administrative and selling expenses
23
(20,310)
(16,301)
(40,745)
(34,930)
Other income (expenses), net
(2,449)
(1,262)
(9,081)
(5,899)
Income from equity method
11
(839)
17,647
7,871
67,055
PROFIT BEFORE NET FINANCE COSTS
31,382
57,323
95,459
132,761
FINANCIAL RESULT
24
Finance Income
27,210
11,044
41,225
20,477
Finance expenses
(41,646)
(36,378)
(79,588)
(70,718)
Monetary and exchange rate variances, net
(7,022)
(15,757)
(2,770)
(7,254)
(21,458)
(41,091)
(41,133)
(57,495)
9,924
16,232
54,326
75,266
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
10
Current
(3,878)
(2,981)
(16,018)
(3,010)
Deferred
10,990
8,709
17,122
9,994
7,112
5,728
1,104
6,984
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
17,036
21,960
55,430
82,250
EARNINGS PER SHARE - IN REAIS
Basic (cents per share)
19
0.16
0.21
0.53
0.79
Diluted (cents per share)
19
0.16
0.21
0.52
0.78
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
