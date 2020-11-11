Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 12:07pm EST

3Q20 / 9M20 RESULTS

Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.

NOVEMBER 11, 2020

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be altered due to, among other factors, market behavior, Brazil's economic and political situation, the logistics industry, international markets and legal and regulatory changes. Said forward-looking statements are entirely based on Management's expectations of the Company's future performance and are not guarantees of results and creation of value for Log-In's shareholders. As such, this information should not be considered as an investment recommendation. Potential investors should conduct their own analysis and evaluations. In addition, these forward-looking statements are not necessarily updated and should only be considered on the dates when they were made. Also, third-party information is their sole responsibility.

2

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Log-Inachieved record results in 3Q20 and 9M20:
  1. Adjusted EBITDA record of R$83.9 MM in 3Q20 (19.9% higher than 3Q19) and R$204.8 MM in 9M20 (9.3% higher than 9M19);
  1. Coastal Shipping Adjusted EBITDA record of R$76.9 MM in 3Q20 (37.6% higher than 3Q19) and R$179.3 MM in 9M20 (14.9% higher than 9M19);
    1. TVV EBITDA record of R$67.2 MM in 9M20 (7.3% over 9M19).
  • Coastal Shipping NOR record of R$241.2 million in 3Q20, 10.0% higher than 3Q19.
  • Log-Inreached Net Income of R$9.1 MM in 3Q20 (R$26.3 MM higher than the result of 3Q19).
  • On July 16, 2020, Fitch Ratings assigned Log-In, for the first time, the long-term national rating 'BBB + (bra)', with a stable outlook.
  • On September 22, 2020, TVV entered into an amendment to the port lease agreement, extending its term for another 25 years, until September 2048.

3

NET OPERATING REVENUE (NOR)

(R$ MM)

  • Increase in the volume of containers transported in Coastal Shipping, with growth in Cabotage, which has a higher unit value;
  • Success of the commercial strategy which focused on capturing volumes from industries less affected by the pandemic in 2Q20 and recovering of the more impacted segments in 3Q20;
  • Positive impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real on the revenues denominated in USD (Feeder and Mercosur).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 17:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
12:07pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release - english version
PU
11/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release - english version
PU
11/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release
PU
10/15LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the B3 Offi..
PU
10/08LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Notice to the Market - Log-In Logística Interm..
PU
09/24LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Apresentação Institucional 2020*
PU
09/24LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2020 Institutional Presentation
PU
09/23LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Material Fact - LOG-IN Informs the TVV - Termi..
PU
09/10LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Apresentação Institucional 2020*
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 061 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 802 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 559 M 291 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,75 BRL
Last Close Price 14,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 78,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Operations Officer
Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Fabíola Ribeiro dos Santos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.-28.47%291
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG16.94%24 409
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-28.09%8 195
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.35.31%6 509
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.10.59%6 125
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED23.47%3 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group