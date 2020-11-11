Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation
11/11/2020 | 12:07pm EST
3Q20 / 9M20 RESULTS
Log-In Logística Intermodal S.A.
NOVEMBER 11, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Log-Inachieved record results in 3Q20 and 9M20:
Adjusted EBITDA record of R$83.9 MM in 3Q20 (19.9% higher than 3Q19) and R$204.8 MM in 9M20 (9.3% higher than 9M19);
Coastal Shipping Adjusted EBITDA record of R$76.9 MM in 3Q20 (37.6% higher than 3Q19) and R$179.3 MM in 9M20 (14.9% higher than 9M19);
TVV EBITDA record of R$67.2 MM in 9M20 (7.3% over 9M19).
Coastal Shipping NOR record of R$241.2 million in 3Q20, 10.0% higher than 3Q19.
Log-Inreached Net Income of R$9.1 MM in 3Q20 (R$26.3 MM higher than the result of 3Q19).
On July 16, 2020,Fitch Ratings assigned Log-In, for the first time, the long-term national rating 'BBB + (bra)', with a stable outlook.
On September 22, 2020,TVV entered into an amendment to the port lease agreement, extending its term for another 25 years, until September 2048.
NET OPERATING REVENUE (NOR)
(R$ MM)
Increase in the volume of containers transported in Coastal Shipping, with growth in Cabotage, which has a higher unit value;
Success of the commercial strategy which focused on capturing volumes from industries less affected by the pandemic in 2Q20 and recovering of the more impacted segments in 3Q20;
Positive impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real on the revenues denominated in USD (Feeder and Mercosur).
