Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release - english version

3Q20 / 9M20

Net Operating Revenue

Net Operating Revenue (NOR) (R$ million)

3Q20 x 3Q19

Growth of 7.3% in NOR, due to the increase in Coastal Shipping (Container) revenue, +R$26.7 million, resulting from the following factors:

Higher volume transported by vessels in Cabotage (+5,5%) and Mercosur (28,2%); and

Positive impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the revenues denominated in US dollars in the Feeder and Mercosur segments, which increased by 31.5% and 41.4%, respectively.

9M20 x 9M19

Growth of 2.2% in NOR, due to the increase in Coastal Shipping (Container) revenue, +R$44.2 million, resulting from the following factors:

Higher volume transported by vessels in Cabotage (+2.0%); and

Positive impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the revenues denominated in US dollars in the Feeder and Mercosur segments, which increased by 27.2% and 13.7%, respectively.

Despite of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic in the 2Q20, the growth recorded resulted from the successful commercial strategy adopted by the Company, which captured cargo from sectors that were less impacted in the period. Beginning the 3Q20, in view of the more flexible measures that had limited the commercial activities, these sectors resumed the transportation of the products with the Company.

Cost of Services Provided (CSP)

3Q20 x 3Q19

The CSP increase of 8.4% resulted mainly from the following factors: