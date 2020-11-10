Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release - english version

Adjusted EBITDA record of R$83.9 million in 3Q20 (19.9% higher than 3Q19) and R$204.8 million in 9M20 (9.3% higher than 9M19);
Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 28.1% in 3Q20, an increase of 2.9 p.p., mainly due to the high efficiency in the operation of the vessels, due to the increase in revenue and optimization of the costs and expenses in view of the pandemic scenario;
Coastal Shipping Adjusted EBITDA record of R$ 76.9 million in 3Q20 (37,6% above the 3Q19) and of R$ 179.3 million in 9M20 (14,9% higher than Adjusted EBITDA in 9M19);
TVV EBITDA record of R$ 67.2 million in 9M20 (7.3% above the 9M19).
Log-Inreached the Net Profit of R$ 9.1 million in 3Q20 (R$ 26.3 million higher than the 3Q19 result).
Coastal Shipping NOR record of R$ 241.2 million in 3Q20, 10.0% higher than 3Q19.
On July 16, 2020, Fitch Ratings attributed to Log-In, for the first time, the national long-term rating 'BBB+ (bra)', with stable perspective.
On September 22, 2020, TVV entered into an amendment to the port lease agreement, for additional effective term of 25 years, through September 2048.
*Fleet capacity in operation at the end of the reporting period.
Consolidated Result
3
3Q20 / 9M20
Net Operating Revenue
Net Operating Revenue (NOR) (R$ million)
3Q20 x 3Q19
Growth of 7.3% in NOR, due to the increase in Coastal Shipping (Container) revenue, +R$26.7 million, resulting from the following factors:
Higher volume transported by vessels in Cabotage (+5,5%) and Mercosur (28,2%); and
Positive impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the revenues denominated in US dollars in the Feeder and Mercosur segments, which increased by 31.5% and 41.4%, respectively.
9M20 x 9M19
Growth of 2.2% in NOR, due to the increase in Coastal Shipping (Container) revenue, +R$44.2 million, resulting from the following factors:
Higher volume transported by vessels in Cabotage (+2.0%); and
Positive impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the revenues denominated in US dollars in the Feeder and Mercosur segments, which increased by 27.2% and 13.7%, respectively.
Despite of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic in the 2Q20, the growth recorded resulted from the successful commercial strategy adopted by the Company, which captured cargo from sectors that were less impacted in the period. Beginning the 3Q20, in view of the more flexible measures that had limited the commercial activities, these sectors resumed the transportation of the products with the Company.
Cost of Services Provided (CSP)
3Q20 x 3Q19
The CSP increase of 8.4% resulted mainly from the following factors:
Increase in running costs, due to the start of Log-In Polaris, on December 2, 2019, and Log-In Endurance, on May 1, 2020, own vessels operation against the reduction of the charter cost, as such vessels replaced those operated under the charter agreement;
4
