Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM 04/18/23 – Call Notice

The Company informs that the AGM will be carried out exclusively digitally, so that shareholders will only be able to participate in the Meeting through the "Zoom" platform

guidelines for participation in the Meeting; and (c) all other documents related to the matters on the agenda, pursuant to articles 10, 11 and 13 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22.

Available for consultation at Log-In's registered office, on the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM ( www.gov.br/cvm ) and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão ( www.b3.com.br ) and on the Company's investor relations website ( https://ri.loginlogistica.com.br/ ) (i) Log-In's annual Financial Statements referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022 and the other documents referred to in article 133 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and article 10 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22; and (ii) the AGM Participation Manual, containing (a) the Management Proposal for the Meeting;

to elect the members of the Company's Board of Directors for the next unified term of 2 (two) years.

set the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors for the next unified term of 2 (two) years, which will extend until the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2024; and

To assess the accounts of the Management, discuss and vote on the Management report and

Pursuant to article 124 of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and articles 4 to 6 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, we hereby convene the shareholders of Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company") to attend the Annual General Meeting ("Meeting" or "AGM"), to be held, on first call, on April 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., in a exclusively digitally, through the "Zoom" platform, to resolve on the following agenda:

or the remote voting form.

"Zoom" Platform: The data to participate in the AGM through the "Zoom" platform will be sent to shareholders who express their intention to do so by email sent to ri@loginlogistica.com.br at least 2 (two) days in advance in relation to the date of the Meeting - that is, until April 16, 2023 (inclusive). To this end, within the same period, the shareholder (or his representative) must send documentation proving the identity of the shareholder or his representative (if applicable) and the shareholder's powers of representation at the Meeting (if applicable).

In addition, by 10:00 am on April 18, 2023, the shareholder must forwardproof of ownership of shares issued by the Company issued by the competent entity with a maximum of 3 (three) days in advance of the date of the AGM - or i.e. no earlier than April 15, 2023 (inclusive).

Distance voting bulletin: Shareholders who choose to participate in the Meeting by exercising their right to vote via remote voting must observe the detailed instructions in the AGM Participation Manual and any others indicated in the distance voting bulletin of the Meeting.

Election of the Board of Directors

The election of the Company's Board of Directors will take place through the panels system, unless shareholders representing at least 5% (five percent) of the Company's capital stock request the adoption of the multiple voting procedure at least 48 hours in advance of the Meeting, pursuant to article 141 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and CVM Resolution No. 70/22 - that is, until 2 pm - Brasília time - on April 16, 2023.

In addition to the documentation described above and in the Manual for Participation in the AGM, the shareholder who wishes to exercise the option referred to in article 141, paragraph 4, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, through the digital platform or remote voting form, must send to the Investor Relations Department, by 10:00 am - Brasilia time - on April 18, 2023, proof of the uninterrupted ownership of the shareholding required during the period of 3 (three) months immediately prior to the holding of the Meeting, issued by the competent entity with a maximum of 3 (three) days in advance of the date of the AGM - that is, no before April 15, 2023 (inclusive).

Rio de Janeiro, March 17, 2023

Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro

Chairman of the Board of Directors