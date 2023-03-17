Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM 04/18/23 – Management Proposal

Manual for Shareholders' Participation in ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING from LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A. to be held on April 18, 2023

Dear Shareholders, The Management of LOG-IN- LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company"), under the terms of the applicable legislation and in accordance with its Bylaws, hereby presents you with the Manual for Shareholder Participation in the Annual General Meeting of Log-In to be held on April 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm, exclusively digitally, through the "Zoom" platform, in accordance with the Call Notice published on this date ("Meeting" or "AGO"). The Company informs that, in compliance with the provisions of art. 28, §1, item II, of CVM Resolution 81/22, the AGO will be fully recorded and the record will be kept for at least 5 (five) years from the date of the Meeting. In this Manual you will find, in addition to the Management Proposal in relation to each of the matters on the agenda of the Meeting, clarifications about the matters in question, as well as all the necessary information for your participation in the Meeting. Sincerely, The Administration.

Index 1. MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL 4 2. GUIDELINES FOR PARTICIPATION AT THE MEETING 8 2.1. Participation through the platform "Zoom" 8 2.2. Participation through the remote voting form 9 2.2.1. Submission directly to the Company 9 2.2.2. Submission via service providers 9 2.3. Documentation for participation in the Meeting 10 Representation by proxy 11 2.4. Contact for further clarifications 11 3. DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION REGARDING THE MATTERS ON THE MEETING 'S AGENDA 12 3.1. Management comments on the Company's financial situation, pursuant to item 2 of the Reference Form, as provided in article 10, item III, of CVM Resolution 81/22 12 3.2. Information about Management and Audit committee compensation, as per item 8 of the Reference Form as provided in article 13 of CVM Resolution 81/22 54 3.3. Information regarding the candidates to the Board of Directors appointed by the controlling shareholder, as per items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form as provided in article 11 of CVM Resolution 81/22 98

1. MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL In this section the Company's management presents its proposal regarding each of the matters on the agenda of the Meeting ("Proposal"), as listed in the Notice of Announcement released on this date, available on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM(https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br),of B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa Balcão (www.b3.com.br) (www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri) . To take the Directors' accounts, discuss and vote on the Management report and Log-In's annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and the Auditors Committee's opinion; As approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held on March 8, 2023, the Management submits for your appreciation the Management report and the annual Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and the Auditors Committee's opinion. The Management proposes that, after due consideration, you approve, without reservations, the Management accounts, the Management report and the annual Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The documents referred to herein are available for consultation at the Company's headquarters and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission CVM (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br) ,of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão (www.b3.com.br) (www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri) ,under the terms of art. 133, caput, of Law 6.404/76 and art. 9, VI, of CVM Resolution 81/22. In compliance with article 10, item III, of CVM Resolution 81/22, the Management Comments on the Company's Financial Condition, as per item 2 of the reference form, are available at 3.1 below. Since the result obtained by the Company in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was fully absorbed by the Company's accumulated loss, pursuant to art. 189 of the Corporation Law, there is no proposal for allocation of the result of the fiscal year in question, and therefore the presentation of the information indicated in Annex A of CVM Resolution 81/22 is not required, according to the understanding of the Collegiate Body of the CVM expressed in the scope of Proceeding CVM no. RJ2010/14687 and consigned in the Memo/Year-2023/CVM-SEP. To set the overall amount of the annual compensation of the Company's Directors for the fiscal year 2023; The Management proposes to set the total annual compensation of the Company's Managers for the fiscal year 2023 at R$ 18,308,625.69 (eighteen million, three hundred and eight thousand, six hundred and twenty-five reais and sixty-nine cents)