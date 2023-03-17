Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM 04/18/23 – Management Proposal
03/17/2023 | 10:37pm GMT
Manual for Shareholders' Participation in
ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
from
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
to be held on
April 18, 2023
Dear Shareholders,
The Management of LOG-IN- LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company"), under the terms of the applicable legislation and in accordance with its Bylaws, hereby presents you with the Manual for Shareholder Participation in the Annual General Meeting of Log-In to be held on April 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm, exclusively digitally, through the "Zoom" platform, in accordance with the Call Notice published on this date ("Meeting" or "AGO").
The Company informs that, in compliance with the provisions of art. 28, §1, item II, of CVM Resolution 81/22, the AGO will be fully recorded and the record will be kept for at least 5 (five) years from the date of the Meeting.
In this Manual you will find, in addition to the Management Proposal in relation to each of the matters on the agenda of the Meeting, clarifications about the matters in question, as well as all the necessary information for your participation in the Meeting.
Sincerely,
The Administration.
Index
1.
MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL
4
2.
GUIDELINES FOR PARTICIPATION AT THE MEETING
8
2.1.
Participation through the platform "Zoom"
8
2.2.
Participation through the remote voting form
9
2.2.1.
Submission directly to the Company
9
2.2.2.
Submission via service providers
9
2.3.
Documentation for participation in the Meeting
10
Representation by proxy
11
2.4.
Contact for further clarifications
11
3. DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION REGARDING THE MATTERS ON THE
MEETING 'S AGENDA
12
3.1. Management comments on the Company's financial situation, pursuant to item 2
of the Reference Form, as provided in article 10, item III, of CVM Resolution 81/22
12
3.2. Information about Management and Audit committee compensation, as per item 8
of the Reference Form as provided in article 13 of CVM Resolution 81/22
54
3.3. Information regarding the candidates to the Board of Directors appointed by the controlling shareholder, as per items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form as provided in article
11 of CVM Resolution 81/22
98
1. MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL
In this section the Company's management presents its proposal regarding each of the matters on the agenda of the Meeting ("Proposal"), as listed in the Notice of Announcement released on this date, available on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM(https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br),of B3 S.A.
To take the Directors' accounts, discuss and vote on the Management report and Log-In's annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and the Auditors Committee's opinion;
As approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held on March 8, 2023, the Management submits for your appreciation the Management report and the annual Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and the Auditors Committee's opinion.
The Management proposes that, after due consideration, you approve, without reservations, the Management accounts, the Management report and the annual Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
The documents referred to herein are available for consultation at the Company's headquarters and on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission
In compliance with article 10, item III, of CVM Resolution 81/22, the Management Comments on the Company's Financial Condition, as per item 2 of the reference form, are available at 3.1 below.
Since the result obtained by the Company in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was fully absorbed by the Company's accumulated loss, pursuant to art. 189 of the Corporation Law, there is no proposal for allocation of the result of the fiscal year in question, and therefore the presentation of the information indicated in Annex A of CVM Resolution 81/22 is not required, according to the understanding of the Collegiate Body of the CVM expressed in the scope of Proceeding CVM no. RJ2010/14687 and consigned in the Memo/Year-2023/CVM-SEP.
To set the overall amount of the annual compensation of the Company's Directors for the fiscal year 2023;
The Management proposes to set the total annual compensation of the Company's Managers for the fiscal year 2023 at R$ 18,308,625.69 (eighteen million, three hundred and eight thousand, six hundred and twenty-five reais and sixty-nine cents)
The amount in reference includes, for example, the amounts referring to salary/allowance, benefits, variable compensation, stock options under the approved plan, to be recognized in the Company's result, leaving it to the Company's Board of Directors to set the individual compensation and to determine the proportion of each component in the Managers' compensation. On the other hand, the amount referred to here does not cover social charges borne by the employer, in line with the decision of the CVM Collegiate under CVM Case No. 19957.007457/2018-10.
The Management clarifies that the global compensation proposed herein takes into consideration the experience and reputation of the Directors, the responsibilities assumed, and the complexity inherent to the respective positions. We also considered the need to ensure competitiveness in the market where the Company operates, allowing the attraction and retention of the best professionals for the Administration.
For information purposes, Management clarifies that for fiscal year 2022, the total amount of annual compensation for the Managers was set at R$ 15,270,271.78 (fifteen million, two hundred and seventy thousand, two hundred and seventy-one BRL and seventy-eight cents). The amount actually paid as compensation to the Director s in fiscal year 2022 was R$ 14,146,852.25 (fourteen million, one hundred and forty-six thousand, eight hundred and fifty-two BRL and twenty-five cents). The lower difference of R$ 1,123,419.53 (one million, one hundred and twenty-three thousand, four hundred and nineteen BRL and fifty-three cents) between the global compensation approved and the amount actually realized resulted from the payment of variable compensation lower than the maximum amount foreseen for 2022 and the existence of unpaid members on the Company's Board of Directors in 2022.
The global compensation now proposed considers an amount 19.90% (nineteen point ninety percent) higher than the one approved by the Annual General Meeting held on April 19, 2022 for fiscal year 2022. This variation is due to adjustments in directors compensation, observing market parameters, as well as the increase in the average monthly number of directors expected in 2023 compared to 2022.
In compliance with article 13, II, of CVM Resolution 81/22, additional information about Management compensation, as per item 8 of the Reference Form, is available at item 3.2 below.
To set at six (6) the number of members of the Board of Directors for a unified term of office of two (2) years, which will last until the Annual General Meeting that will deliberate on the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024
Under the terms of art. 12, caput, of the Company's Bylaws, the shareholders must fix the number of members of the Board of Directors for the next unified term of office, which will extend until the Annual General Meeting that deliberates on the financial statements for fiscal year 2022.
Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 22:36:02 UTC.