LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24

NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9

CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC MAP OF REMOTE VOTING

Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024 at 2 pm

Pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") hereby presents the synthetic distance voting map containing all voting instructions from shareholders who have exercised their right to participate in the Company's Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024, through the submission of the distance voting ballot, as reflected in the voting map attached as Annex I below.

The Company clarifies that it has not received any distance voting ballots directly. Therefore, the consolidated synthetic map of remote voting below only reflects votes received through custodian agents or the bookkeeping agent.

Rio de Janeiro, April 17 2024.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President

ANNEX I

CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC MAP OF REMOTE VOTING

Number of shares

Remote Voting Ballot Item

Approve/Yes

Reject/No

Abstain

1. To assess the administrators' accounts, examine

and vote on the Management Report and the

Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by

4.362.396

0

0

the Independent Auditors' report and the Audit

Committee's opinion, related to the fiscal year

ended on December 31, 2023.

2. To deliberate on the proposal for the overall

compensation of the administrators for the fiscal

1.980.394

2.382.002

0

year 2024, in accordance with the Management

Proposal.

3. Would you like to request the installation of the

fiscal council, in accordance with art. 161 of Law

No. 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses

32.994

0

4.329.402

"no" or "abstain", their shares will not be counted

for the purposes of requesting the installation of the

fiscal council).

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 22:10:00 UTC.