LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24

NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9

CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC MAP OF REMOTE VOTING

Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024 at 2 pm

Pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") hereby presents the synthetic distance voting map containing all voting instructions from shareholders who have exercised their right to participate in the Company's Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024, through the submission of the distance voting ballot, as reflected in the voting map attached as Annex I below.

The Company clarifies that it has not received any distance voting ballots directly. Therefore, the consolidated synthetic map of remote voting below only reflects votes received through custodian agents or the bookkeeping agent.

Rio de Janeiro, April 17 2024.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President