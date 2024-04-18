Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM 04/18/24 - Consolidated Synthetic Map of Remote Voting
April 17, 2024 at 06:11 pm EDT
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24
NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9
CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC MAP OF REMOTE VOTING
Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024 at 2 pm
Pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") hereby presents the synthetic distance voting map containing all voting instructions from shareholders who have exercised their right to participate in the Company's Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024, through the submission of the distance voting ballot, as reflected in the voting map attached as Annex I below.
The Company clarifies that it has not received any distance voting ballots directly. Therefore, the consolidated synthetic map of remote voting below only reflects votes received through custodian agents or the bookkeeping agent.
Rio de Janeiro, April 17 2024.
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President
ANNEX I
CONSOLIDATED SYNTHETIC MAP OF REMOTE VOTING
Number of shares
Remote Voting Ballot Item
Approve/Yes
Reject/No
Abstain
1. To assess the administrators' accounts, examine
and vote on the Management Report and the
Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by
4.362.396
0
0
the Independent Auditors' report and the Audit
Committee's opinion, related to the fiscal year
ended on December 31, 2023.
2. To deliberate on the proposal for the overall
compensation of the administrators for the fiscal
1.980.394
2.382.002
0
year 2024, in accordance with the Management
Proposal.
3. Would you like to request the installation of the
fiscal council, in accordance with art. 161 of Law
No. 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses
32.994
0
4.329.402
"no" or "abstain", their shares will not be counted
for the purposes of requesting the installation of the
fiscal council).
