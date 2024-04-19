Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM 04/18/24 - Final Synthetic Voting Map
April 18, 2024 at 06:02 pm EDT
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24
NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9
FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP
Ordinary General Meeting held on April 18, 2024 at 2 pm
Pursuant to art. 48, §6, item I, of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") publishes the final summary voting map of the Company's Ordinary General Meeting held on this date, consolidating the votes cast remotely and votes cast via the digital platform.
Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2024.
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
Financial and Investor Relations Vice President
FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP
Ordinary General Meeting held on April 18, 2024 at 2 pm
Number of
% of
Description of the Resolution
Vote
shares
shares
present
1. To assess the administrators'
Approvals
5,845,996
6.90%
accounts, discuss, and vote on the
Management Report and the Annual
Financial Statements of Log-In for the
Rejections
0
0.00%
fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023,
accompanied by the report of the
Independent Auditors and the opinion of
Abstentions
78,876,946
93.10%
the Audit Committee.
2. Set the total maximum amount of the
Approvals
80,629,146
95.17%
annual compensation for the Company's
Management for the fiscal year 2024 at
BRL 25,307,394.36 (twenty-five million,
Rejections
4,093,796
4.83%
three hundred seven thousand, three
hundred ninety-four reais and thirty-six
cents), in accordance with the
Abstentions
0
0.00%
Management's Proposal.
