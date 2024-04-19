LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24

NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9

FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

Ordinary General Meeting held on April 18, 2024 at 2 pm

Pursuant to art. 48, §6, item I, of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") publishes the final summary voting map of the Company's Ordinary General Meeting held on this date, consolidating the votes cast remotely and votes cast via the digital platform.

Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2024.

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Financial and Investor Relations Vice President

FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

Ordinary General Meeting held on April 18, 2024 at 2 pm

Number of

% of

Description of the Resolution

Vote

shares

shares

present

1. To assess the administrators'

Approvals

5,845,996

6.90%

accounts, discuss, and vote on the

Management Report and the Annual

Financial Statements of Log-In for the

Rejections

0

0.00%

fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023,

accompanied by the report of the

Independent Auditors and the opinion of

Abstentions

78,876,946

93.10%

the Audit Committee.

2. Set the total maximum amount of the

Approvals

80,629,146

95.17%

annual compensation for the Company's

Management for the fiscal year 2024 at

BRL 25,307,394.36 (twenty-five million,

Rejections

4,093,796

4.83%

three hundred seven thousand, three

hundred ninety-four reais and thirty-six

cents), in accordance with the

Abstentions

0

0.00%

Management's Proposal.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 22:01:03 UTC.