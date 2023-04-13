Log In Logística Intermodal S A : AGM - Synthetic Voting Map of the Remote Voting System
LOG-IN - LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ No. 42.278.291/0001-24
NIRE No. 33.300.026.074-9
CONCISE MAP OF DISTANCE VOTING SENT BY THE BOOKKEEPING AGENT
Annual General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2023 at 2 pm
Pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Company") informs that it has received from Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the bookkeeping agent of the shares issued by the Company, the voting instructions of the shareholders who exercised their right to take part in the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 18, 2023, by sending the distance voting ballots to their custody agents or to the bookkeeping agent, reflected in the concise voting map set out in Annex I below.
Rio de Janeiro, April 13, 2023.
Pascoal Cunha Gomes
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
ANNEX I
CONCISE MAP OF DISTANCE VOTING SENT BY THE BOOKKEEPING AGENT
Item of the Distance Voting Ballot
Number of shares
Approve/Yes
Reject/No
Abstain
1. Assess the accounts of the Management, discuss and vote Log-
In's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended on
December 31, 2022, accompanied by the report of the Independent
Auditors and the opinion of the Audit Committee, according to the
4,580,137
-
-
Management's Proposal.
2. Set at up to BRL 18,308,625.69 (eighteen million, three hundred and
eight thousand, six hundred and twenty-five reais and sixty-nine cents)
the global amount of the annual remuneration of the Company's
4,569,887
10,250
-
Management for the 2023 fiscal year, according to the Management
Proposal.
3. Set the number of members of the Board of Directors for the next
unified term of 2 (two) years, which will extend until the Annual General
4,580,137
-
-
Meeting that resolves on the financial statements for the fiscal year
ended on December 31, 2024, on 6 (six) effective members.
4. Would you like to request the adoption of the multiple voting process
for the election of the board of directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law
-
31,799
4,548,338
No. 6.404 of 1976? (If the shareholder opts for "no" or "abstain", his
shares will not be computed for purposes of multiple vote requirement).
Election of the board of directors by a single group of candidates
5. Indication of all the names that make up the single group of candidates (The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding shares with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election of that handle these fields occurs)
Board appointed by the Company's controlling shareholder
Carlos Jose Rolim de Mello
1,960,031
2,620,106
-
Gregory Gottlieb
Julian Roger Crispin Thomas (independent member)
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes (independent member)
Soren Toft
6. If one of the candidates that make up the chosen single group of
candidates ceases to be part of it, can the votes corresponding to their
-
4,580,137
-
actions continue to be conferred on the chosen single group of
candidates?
7. In case of adoption of the election process by multiple vote, must
the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal
18,250
-
4,561,887
percentages by the members of the single group of candidates you
chose?
8. Visualization of all the candidates that make up the slate to indicate the distribution of multiple votes.
Carlos Jose Rolim de Mello
-
-
-
Gregory Gottlieb
3,650
-
-
Julian Roger Crispin Thomas (independent member)
3,650
-
-
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro
3,650
-
-
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes (independent member)
3,650
-
-
Soren Toft
3,650
-
-
9. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the
board of directors, pursuant to Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No.
6.404, of 1976? (Shareholders can only fill in this field if they hold
uninterruptedly the shares they vote for during the 3 months
-
13,549
4,566,588
immediately prior to the general meeting. If shareholders choose "no"
or "abstain", their shares will not be computed for purposes of applying
for the separate election of a member of the board of directors).
10. Would you like to request the installation of the fiscal council,
21,549
-
4,558,588
pursuant to Article 161 of Law No. 6.404 of 1976? (If the shareholder
opts for "no" or "abstain", his shares will not be computed for the
purpose of requesting the installation of the fiscal council).
