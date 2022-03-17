Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Conference Call Transcript 4Q21 03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Log-In Logística Intermodal 4Q21 Results March 9, 2022 Julia Ornellas: Good day, everyone. Welcome to Log-In Logística Intermodal conference call to discuss 4Q and 2021 results. My name is Julia Ornellas, I am Log-In's Investor Relations specialist, and I will be your hostess during this event. The presentation and comments about the Company's results will be made by Log-In CEO, Marcio Arany, our CFO and IRO, Pascoal Gomes, our Customer Service Officer, Felipe Gurgel, and our Terminals Officer, Ilson Hulle. They will comment on the Company's performance and main highlights of the quarter and the year. Then, they will be available to answer questions that you might have. The slides presentation and earnings release in both Portuguese and English are available in the results center of the Company's website, but we will be showing the presentation in Portuguese here on Zoom. In addition to the rooms available in Portuguese and English, we will also provide the Brazilian Sign Language interpreting during the whole event. All participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. Later, there will be a questions and answer session, when further instructions to participate will be provided. Be advised that this webinar is being recorded and will be available also on the Company's website. Before proceeding, as usual, let me mention that forward looking statements that might be made during this conference call relative to Log-In's, business perspectives, projections and operating and financial goals, are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Log-In's management and on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Log-In and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward looking statements. Now, with the legal disclaimers made, I would like to turn the floor to Marcio Arany, Log-In's CEO, to start with his initial remarks. Marcio Arany: Thank you, Julia. Good day to all. I am Marcio Arany, CEO of the Company. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on this conference call to review 4Q and full year 2021 results of Log-In Logística Intermodal. We will start the presentation on slide three, please, going over the main achievements of our strategic plan. Then, we will move to the presentation of our earnings. Our actions and strategies are structured in four pillars: coastal shipping terminals, logistics solutions, capital structure and corporate management. In our coastal shipping business, we highlight historical annual NOR since the beginning of the operation, historical annual EBITDA record, the 2020 Electrolux award, greater utilization of our Log- Aí platform by our customers. 1 In TVV and in logistics solutions, 3PL, we highlight historical records for annual EBITDA and NOR at the terminal, the highest container handling volume for general cargo since 2012 and completion of the first phase of the TVV expansion project. Regarding our capital structure pillar, we had the approval of the fourth issuance of debentures, R$340 million, the implementation of hedge accounting, full settlement of the first issuance of TVV debentures, and the early supplement of the second issuance of Log-In debentures. In the corporate management strategy pillar, the fourth and last point, we highlight the supplement of the tender offer with MSC now holding 67% of the Company's shares. In this case, it was a subsequent event. We also signed a sales and purchase agreement for the acquisition of Tecmar Transportes, and the fact that Log-In obtained the GPTW Brazil certification as a Great Place to Work, in addition to other initiatives in our sustainability plan. Now, our team will be presenting our 4Q and full year results, starting with our CFO, Pascoal Gomes. Pascoal Gomes: Thank you, Marcio. Good day, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this conference call to discuss our earnings. Let us start with the highlights for 2021. We had an excellent year for Log-In, a year of strong, robust and consistent growth, starting with our net revenue that grew 24% over 2020, reaching almost R$1.4 billion. Our EBITDA showed strong growth, 18.2% totaling R$365.6 million. And the margin dropped just a little. I will take this moment to explain the reduction of EBITDA and EBITDA margin in 4Q21 stemmed from some business effects, such as a greater share of our feeder and Mercosur service lines, which on average have a lower contribution margin compared to cabotage, although the contribution margin is excellent, just like an increase in general cargo, which was quite relevant at TVV. And it also has a lower contribution margin compared to container handling. Coupled with that, we had some nonrecurring positive events in 4Q20, and other negative nonrecurring events in 4Q21, which I will detail on the next slide. But our net revenue in the quarter posted a super strong performance, growing more than 20% and reaching almost R$400 million. Other than that, another business effect, which helps to explain this reduction in EBITDA margin, particularly in 4Q21, was an increase in our vehicle transportation operation, what we call Ro-Ro operation, which has a much lower margin compared to other business lines of Log-In. On the next slide, we can see very strong growth in both net revenue of the Company, growing 24% when we compare with 2020, and leaving behind a 4Q19, which was a pre-pandemic quarter. We highlight that the growth was more than 46%. EBITDA grew 18% over 2020, and we can see that there is an increasing trend of EBITDA results along the quarters. Last quarter, again, there were some nonrecurring events justifying the slight drop quarter on quarter. And the EBITDA margin, particularly with resumption of Ro-Ro business, also dropped a little in 4Q21. But I think that the good news here is that not only did we leave the results of the pre-pandemic period behind, but even after the pandemic, we posted consistent results. Now moving to the next slide, here we bring you the performance of the Company's share from January 2019, before the follow on, which was then in the end of 2019. And we can see the variation of our share performance, LOGN3, compared with the main Brazilian Stock Exchange Index, IBOVESPA. 2 It is clear that, since the follow-on, when we are committed to the market to deliver a strategy, that was agreed upon with the market at the time, since then, our shares had peaks and troughs from R$11 to R$20 approximately. We had the R$20.23 share price after the follow-on, then there was a reduction, with the pandemic reaching a trough level of about R$11. And even before we received the SAS/MSC letter for acquisition of a controlled shareholding, we had that stock price before receiving the letter from SAS, we were trading close to R$15. The price of the tender offer offered by MSC at the time had a relevant premium, and the shares, responded immediately, and the shares were trading between R$20 and R$23 approximately, until we achieved R$25 at the tender offer. The tender offer was settled at R$25 per share. I will speak more about that later. And after that, although there was a slight decline after the tender offer, then the shares performed really well, stabilizing at R$25, R$26. So I think the take-home message here is that we had detached from the IBOVESPA index, because Log-In has been performing really well, and indeed, it did perform really well during the pandemic. Now moving to the next slide, the highlight here is a lower exchange rate variation by virtue of a hedge accounting strategy adopted in March of this year. So an exchange rate variation that has no cash effect. It results from a USD debt that we have with BNDES. Of course, we have lower exchange rate variation compared to last year, but this result contracted almost 30%, 29.7%, thus contributing to our bottom line, our net income loss, where posted the very best result of Log-In since we started operating, in that income of approximately R$100 million, almost 7.5x that posted in 2020. So again, this quarter-on-quarter reduction that has been reported by some of the media, that results from an exchange rate variation. Look at the first graph. We have R$43 million rise of positive exchange variation, again, with no cash effect, compared with a negative exchange variation in the same quarter of this year of R$7 million. So here alone, we are talking about R$50 million in this variation, not to mention approximately R$25 million from the early supplement that we had of the second issue of debentures, which became expensive for Log-In's credit profile. So we decided to have an early payment of that debt, that is D0, and that pushed our financial results, worsened it in that case. But this is a nonrecurring effect, which justifies this quarter-on-quarter variation. I am talking about R$133 million of profit that we posted in 4Q20, compared with also a profit, but of R$21 million that we have posted in the same quarter of 2021. Now, moving to the next slide, I will turn the floor to our Customer Services Officer, Felipe Gurgel, here representing our Commercial department. Thank you. Felipe Gurgel: Thank you, Pascoal. As Pascoal mentioned, I am representing our Commercial Officer of Coastal Shipping, Mauricio Alvarenga. Before I dive into our 4Q21 highlights, I would like to point out that we achieved very important record marks at coastal shipping in 2021. We had the highest volume of containers handled, with 425,000 TEUs, 15% more than in 2020. We posted a NOR of just over R$1 billion in coastal shipping in the full year 2021, up 21.4% over 2020. We achieved an EBITDA of R$301.5 million, 11.4% higher than 2020. 3 Now talking about the numbers of the 4Q21, NOR for the period was R$309 million, 18.7% up over the same period of the previous year, with the highlight being the feeder NOR, which recorded a 43% increase. Another highlight was a 2% increase in volume transported in 4Q. However, this volume came with a different cargo mix compared to 4Q20, having been leveraged by feeder and Mercosur volume. And a reduction in cabotage volume, basically caused by the unscheduled maintenance stoppage of one of our vessels, causing a loss of capacity in this quarter. In Ro-Ro vessel chartering, we posted a 35% revenue increase in the 4Q and a 59% revenue increase if compared to 2020, on the back of higher volume, mostly concentrated on Brazilian imports. In 4Q21, the combination of proportionately lower cabotage volume, explained by lower operating capacity in container shipping and higher volume in vehicle operations, resulted in a coastal shipping EBITDA margin of 29.5%, 5 p.p. lower than in 4Q20, and an EBIDA of R$91.3 million, in line with the same period last year. Lastly, I would like to congratulate the entire Log-In team for the results achieved. 2021 was a year of great challenges, but many achievements, which demonstrates the resilience of our team. We ended the year very confident that we will have an even better year in 2022. I thank you for your attention, and I will turn the conference over to Ilson Hulle, our Terminals Officer. Ilson Hulle: Thank you, Gurgel. Good day to everyone attending this conference call once again. It is a pleasure to report our 2021 earnings, referring to the TVV operation, Terminal Vila Velha. We will go over some highlights for the year and for 4Q, and then detail some highlights mentioned by Marcio Arany at the beginning of the presentation. To start, I would like to touch upon net revenues. In the last quarter, net revenues totaled R$69 million, and with this, we ended 2021 with total revenues of R$265 million, with growth of 34% over 2020. This was the very best year in TVV's history in terms of revenue since we started our operation. 4Q EBITDA totaled R$28 million, and we ended the year delivering an EBITDA of R$119 million, again, a historical achievement for this operation. From the financial point of view, we grew 22% when compared to 2020, a historical feat for this operation. Now talking about volumes handled in the terminal, container volumes, despite a reduction in the last quarter of last year, ended the year with a 4% growth, with 184,000 containers, the very best results for container handling. And in terms of general cargo, we had a surprising result, 250,000 tons, almost 120% more year over year, 811,000 tons, up almost 60% in volume of general cargo. To detail volume a little bit, we had a very positive year in exports to the United States and to Europe of marble, granite and coffee. Coffee did face some challenges regarding the weather along the 2H21, and then caused volumes to be below record levels, but granite volumes were very strong in general cargo. We have a new product mix at TVV. For a couple of years now, we have been trying to diversify our operation, trying to be more aggressive in the general cargo business, and in 4Q, we were able to sign new contracts, particularly for operations like steel and bulk, and then financially offset our results. 4 This was a strategy that we began two years ago, and which is giving the right fruits now when we balance our business at TVV from the financial standpoint. So these were the highlights, and I also wanted to mention the completion of phase 1 of our expansion project, but I will speak more about that later. I turn the floor back to Pascoal. Pascoal Gomes: Thank you, Ilson. Moving to slide ten, talking about indebtedness, the main highlight here is the level of leverage, which is stable at 2.4x net debt/EBITDA ratio. This remains at stable levels. Although the gross debt of the Company did increase, we took on an incentive in long-term debt to finance the TVV capacity expansion project, which Ilson mentioned very quickly a moment ago, and he will explain in more detail later recording equipment that we are acquiring and that is being financed with this capital. Still, our cash position also increased. If we compare 4Q with 3Q, we have almost R$50 million variation, and our EBITDA is stable in the last 12 months. So we have a slight increase in gross debt that explains the slight variation in leverage. Other than that, we had an early payment, as I mentioned, a debenture issuance, which was expensive Log-In, considering the current credit rating of the Company. Additionally, our deb is in its majority, a long-term debt, as we can see. We still have a relevant portion of debt with BNDES and other commercial banks, accounting for 44% of our debt. And the debt profile is very balanced in terms of indexers. In terms of the amortization schedule, since 1Q21, we were able to extend our debt. We paid a truckload of debt that was going to mature by 2023, approximately R$270 million. That gave us more momentum to service this debt amortization schedule in the coming years more towards the long- term. Moving to the next slide, I would like to highlight the voluntary public offering for the acquisition of the control of Log-In launched by SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC. After a series of steps and requirements in line with the Brazilian regulation, mainly from CVM and CADE, the Brazilian antitrust agency, last January, the tender offer was carried out in September, and in February we had an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to elect three new members for our Board of directors, members appointed by MSC. Still, as a result of the tender offer, we had almost 91% of the Log-In capital stock qualified. The shares that were acquired by SAS/MSC were 67% of our shares, as disclosed, and this was the cap for their acquisition, at a unit price of R$25 per share. Since we had qualified more than 67%, we have an apportionment, as you can see on the bottom of the slide, of 73.8%. So this is already a reality. We know that CADE is still looking into this to give their final verdict and greenlight, but MSC is already participating in the Company's management through the Board of Directors. Moving to the next slide, I turn the floor back to Ilson Hulle to speak a little about the new equipment we acquired. Ilson Hulle: Thank you, Pascoal. I just want to give you an update on the completion of phase 1 of TVV expansion plan. And to recap what happened in 2020, we renewed our concession for another 25 years with 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

