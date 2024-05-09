Integrated Logistics Solutions (Costal Shipping and Integrated Solutions)

The Company offers integrated logistics solutions for door-to-door container handling and transportation, i.e., by sea, complemented by road, from the cargo's point of origin to its final destination. It also offers integrated solutions: customized solutions for clients, and the operation of two intermodal terminals.

Costal Shipping

The Coastal Shipping sector in Brazil, made up of Brazilian Shipping Companies (BSC's) that are members of the Brazilian Association of Cabotage Shipowners (ABAC), experienced an 18% increase in container handling in 1Q24 (vs 1Q23), as shown in the table below:

Container Trasport Volume (in kTEU) by BSCs members of ABAC Segment 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 vs. 1Q23 Cabotage ¹ 178.0 173.6 2.5% Feeder 163.3 114.5 42.6% Mercosur ¹ 14.3 20.3 -29.6% Total 355.6 308.4 15.3% BSCs - Brazilian Shipping Companies Source: ABAC - Brazilian Association of Cabotage Shipowners ¹ ABAC's data does not represent the entire Cabotage and Mercosur market.

Below are the main indicators of Log-In's Coastal Shipping operations, which, compared to the industry data above, confirm the Company's business resilience, with Log-In taking advantage of new and more profitable cargo handled while maintaining volume growth above the sector in the quarter.

Coastal Shipping posted a record performance in terms of volume this quarter, accompanied by an improved cargo mix. Market share in cabotage was the highest in recent years, reflecting the increase in capacity and the end of the drought period in the Amazon River Basin. Thus, Log-In now enjoys a new position in the North of Brazil. Feeder stood out, reinforcing the versatility of a Brazilian shipowner with a sizeable fleet in a scenario of congested ports, contributing to the development of foreign trade. The addition of 2 vessels to the fleet compared to 1Q23, which in turn has resulted in volume growth above the market average, led to an increase in door-to-door transportation. This capacity expansion is going through a natural maturation phase, until efficiency gains are achieved. The Company continues with its strategy of harnessing this type of service in order to capture a greater share of its clients' logistics chain.

Volumes

Containers (1) (Thousand TEUs)

Total Containers handled in the following services: South Atlantic Service (SAS), which serves a regular route covering ports between the Northeast of Brazil and Argentina; Amazonas Express Service (SEA) which runs express transportation from Manaus to Santos; and Shuttle Services, focusing on Feeder cargo and serving the ports of Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Vitória. Volumes handled can be divided into the following categories: Cabotage (between Brazilian ports), Mercosur (between Brazil and other Mercosur countries) and Feeder (final trip of long-haul cargo between ports called by Log-In).

