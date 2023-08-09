CONSOLIDATED RESULT

Consolidated Result 2Q23 2Q22 2Q23 vs. 6M23 6M22 6M23 vs. R$ Million 2Q22 6M22 Net Operating Revenue 554.6 609.2 -9.0% 1,114.3 997.6 11.7% Cost of Rendered Services (390.4) (431.7) -9.6% (746.2) (686.0) 8.8% Operating Expenses (40.6) (56.5) -28.2% (107.0) (91.3) 17.3% AFRMM 18.2 14.4 25.7% 34.3 29.2 17.5% EBITDA 141.8 135.5 4.7% 295.4 249.6 18.3% Adjusted EBITDA¹ 143.1 135.5 5.6% 308.9 249.6 23.8% Depreciation and Amortization (61.2) (49.5) 23.6% (116.6) (81.4) 43.3% EBIT 80.6 85.9 -6.2% 178.7 168.2 6.2% Financial Result (53.7) (63.1) -14.9% (90.7) (74.7) 21.3% EBT 26.9 22.9 17.6% 88.1 93.5 -5.8% Income Tax and Social Contribution (9.8) (0.9) 979.7% (32.6) (11.2) 190.1% Profit (Loss) 17.1 22.0 -22.4% 55.5 82.3 -32.5%

(¹)Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q23 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of R$4.9 million, of which R$.5 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$0.1 million in Road Cargo Transportation. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision. Adjustments for non-recurring effects amounted to -R$3.6 million, of which -R$0.4 million in TVV, due to PIS/COFIS tax credits, plus -R$3.2 million in Road Cargo Transportation, due to the Oliva Pinto Group's acquisition review costs and write off.

