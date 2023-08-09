Earnings
EARNINGS RESULTS PRESENTATION
2Q23
HIGHLIGHTS
Consolidated
- Highest Adjusted EBITDA for a second quarter: R$143.1 million.
Coastal Shipping
- Highest Adjusted EBITDA for a second quarter: R$102.2 million;
- Historical record of volume handled in Cabotage: 46.5 thousand TEUs;
- Cabotage record NOR, R$230.8 million;
- Zero theft and robbery of road cargo in the road stretch of the door-to-door service;
- Best Costal Shipping NPS (Net Promoter Score) since its implementation (66), remaining in the Quality Zone¹;
- Road Punctuality Indicator ² of 95.33% in 2Q23.
Vila Velha Terminal (TVV)
and
Intermodal Terminals
- Historical NOR record for Logistics Solutions (3PL): R$ 14.5 million;
- Historical EBITDA record for Logistics Solutions (3PL): R$8.9 million;
- Highest TVV NOR for a second quarter: R$80.3 million;
- Highest volume of general cargo handled at TVV, 198.2 thousand tons, in a second quarter.
Road Cargo
Transportation
- Historical Adjusted EBITDA record: R$16.6 million;
- Start of the parceled cargo distribution operation in the North region, in a joint operation involving Log- In, Tecmar and Oliva Pinto;
- Continuation of the process to obtain synergies between Tecmar and Log-In and joint operations, moving 647 TEUs in 2Q23;
- Best level of service in the history of Tecmar in 2Q23.
EESG
Launch of the 3rd Sustainability Report, certified and in accordance with the guidelines of the GRI
(Global Reporting Initiative), the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) for the
transportation sector and the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures).
¹ Quality Zone: between 50 and 74 points.
² Indicator that measures the % of road operations collecting or delivering goods to customers according to the scheduled agenda, with no delays.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY ¹
Economic and Financial Data
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23 vs.
6M23
6M22
6M23 vs.
R$ Million
2Q22
6M22
Consolidated
Net Operating Revenue
554.6
609.2
-9.0%
1,114.3
997.6
11.7%
Adjusted EBITDA ²
143.1
135.5
5.6%
308.9
249.6
23.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
25.8%
22.2%
3.6 p.p.
27.7%
25.0%
2.7 p.p.
Coastal Shipping
Net Operating Revenue
321.9
358.6
-10.2%
651.4
658.2
-1.0%
Adjusted EBITDA ²
102.2
101.1
1.1%
230.4
205.9
11.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
31.8%
28.2%
3.6 p.p.
35.4%
31.3%
4.1 p.p.
TVV
Net Operating Revenue
80.3
79.7
0.8%
165.9
156.9
5.7%
Adjusted EBITDA ²
36.8
37.7
-2.5%
78.2
69.7
12.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
45.8%
47.3%
-1.5 p.p.
47.2%
44.4%
2.7 p.p.
3PL
Net Operating Revenue
14.5
14.2
2.5%
28.9
25.9
11.3%
EBITDA
8.9
8.5
4.4%
16.1
14.8
9.2%
EBITDA Margin
61.3%
60.2%
1.1 p.p.
56.0%
57.1%
-1.1 p.p.
Road Cargo Transportation
Net Operating Revenue
137.8
0.0
n.a.
263.5
0.0
n.a.
Adjusted EBITDA ²
16.6
0.0
n.a.
26.6
0.0
n.a.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.1%
0.0%
12.1 p.p.
10.1%
0.0%
10.1 p.p.
Operational Data
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23 vs.
6M23
6M22
6M23 vs.
2Q22
6M22
Coastal Shipping - Total Containers ('000 TEU)
101.4
116.3
-12.8%
203.3
215.2
-5.5%
TVV - Containers Handling ('000)
39.3
39.4
-0.2%
73.8
79.4
-7.0%
TVV - General Cargo Handling ('000 Tons)
198.2
190.2
4.2%
425.0
477.1
-10.9%
Fleet - Nominal Capacity (TEU)*
21,550.0
18,050.0
19.4%
21,550.0
18,050.0
19.4%
- Capacity of the fleet in operation by the end of the reporting period (including Log-In Discovery) and MSC Belmonte III)
- EBITDA calculation considers earnings before income tax, social contribution, financial result and amortization expenses. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represents the EBITDA result and disregards only the non-recurring events related to "AFRMM". It is worth pointing out that - as a market practice - adjusted EBITDA is not audited by independent auditors, since it is a non-GAAP metric and every company can calculate this indicator according to their own criteria.
- Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q23 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of R$4.9 million, of which R$.5 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$0.1 million in Road Cargo Transportation. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision. Adjustments for non-recurring effects amounted to -R$3.6 million, of which -R$0.4 million in TVV, due to PIS/COFIS tax credits, plus -R$3.2 million in Road Cargo Transportation, due to the Oliva Pinto Group's acquisition review costs and write off.
CONSOLIDATED RESULT
Consolidated Result
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23 vs.
6M23
6M22
6M23 vs.
R$ Million
2Q22
6M22
Net Operating Revenue
554.6
609.2
-9.0%
1,114.3
997.6
11.7%
Cost of Rendered Services
(390.4)
(431.7)
-9.6%
(746.2)
(686.0)
8.8%
Operating Expenses
(40.6)
(56.5)
-28.2%
(107.0)
(91.3)
17.3%
AFRMM
18.2
14.4
25.7%
34.3
29.2
17.5%
EBITDA
141.8
135.5
4.7%
295.4
249.6
18.3%
Adjusted EBITDA¹
143.1
135.5
5.6%
308.9
249.6
23.8%
Depreciation and Amortization
(61.2)
(49.5)
23.6%
(116.6)
(81.4)
43.3%
EBIT
80.6
85.9
-6.2%
178.7
168.2
6.2%
Financial Result
(53.7)
(63.1)
-14.9%
(90.7)
(74.7)
21.3%
EBT
26.9
22.9
17.6%
88.1
93.5
-5.8%
Income Tax and Social Contribution
(9.8)
(0.9)
979.7%
(32.6)
(11.2)
190.1%
Profit (Loss)
17.1
22.0
-22.4%
55.5
82.3
-32.5%
(¹)Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q23 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of R$4.9 million, of which R$.5 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$0.1 million in Road Cargo Transportation. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision. Adjustments for non-recurring effects amounted to -R$3.6 million, of which -R$0.4 million in TVV, due to PIS/COFIS tax credits, plus -R$3.2 million in Road Cargo Transportation, due to the Oliva Pinto Group's acquisition review costs and write off.
Net Operating Revenue
Consolidated Net Operating Revenue
(NOR) (R$ MM)
2Q23 x 2Q22
9% NOR reduction explained by the following factors:
- Reduced revenue from chartered vehicles (Ro-Ro) due to the discontinuation of services in July of 2022. In 2Q22, revenues totaled R$45.3 million with no counterpart in the current period, 2Q23;
- Coastal Shipping revenues in the Mercosur and Feeder trades were negatively impacted by the international market landscape in 2Q23 with the crisis in Argentina;
- Record Cabotage NOR, R$230.8 million, positively impacted by the growth in volumes handled (+13% over 2Q22) and the start of the new Amazonas Express Service (SEA);
- Highest TVV NOR for a second quarter, R$80.3 million, in line with the increase in volume of general cargo.
6M23 x 6M22
12% growth in the 6M23 explained by the following factors:
- Road Cargo Transportation (Tecmar and Oliva Pinto) adding R$263.5 million in 6M23, compared to R$156.6 million added to revenues in 6M22;
- Cabotage NOR was up 30% over 6M22, positively impacted by greater volumes handled in the trade and by the increase in unit NOR;
- TVV NOR was 6% higher compared to 6M22, benefiting from the Net Operating Revenue of Warehousing and Other Services in 1Q23, as well as from better pricing in 2Q23.
Cost of Services Provided (CSP)
2Q23 x 2Q22
Lower CSP due to the following factors:
www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri
