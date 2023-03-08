Advanced search
    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

(LOGN3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:45 2023-03-08 pm EST
34.00 BRL   +7.59%
05:32pLog In Logística Intermodal S A : Earning Release 4Q22
PU
01/16Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Notice to Shareholders - Expected Date for the Meeting
PU
2022Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Earning Release 4Q22

03/08/2023 | 05:32pm EST
Earnings Results

4Q22

EARNINGS RESULTS PRESENTATION

Thursday, March 09, 2023 - 11 am (Brasília time) - Portuguese (with simultaneous translation into English and Brazilian sign language interpreter)

The conference call will take place on Zoom webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84757520251?pwd=eEF2dzkySytG RjRtOHRzSFFoNjhUdz09

Zoom ID: 855896

*The audio of the presentation will be available on March 09, 2023 in the Investor Relations website

Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins

Chief Executive Officer

Pascoal Cunha Gomes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

IR Contact

Sandra Calcado

Júlia Ornellas

Bruna Matos

+55 21 21116762 - ri@loginlogistica.com.br https://ri.loginlogistica.com.br/

Release 4Q22

2

HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated

Historical annual Adjusted EBITDA record: R$ 597.0 million;

Historical annual NOR record: R$ 2.067,0 million;

  • Acquisition of Tecmar Transportes in 1Q22 and acquisition of the Grupo Oliva Pinto by Tecmar Transportes in 4Q22. The Group operates in road transport, logistics handling and cargo warehousing;
  • Recertification by Great Place to Work Brazil as a great place to work;
  • "Women in Operations" Program wins 2nd place in the ANTAQ Award;
  • In all business units, NPS (Net Promoter Score) increased in relation to the survey conducted in the same period of 2021;
  • In July of 2022, Fitch affirmed Log-In's 'A(bra)' rating, with outlook upgraded to positive.

Coastal Shipping

  • Historical annual Adjusted EBITDA record: R$ 446,2 million;
  • Historical annual NOR record for Coastal Shipping: R$ 1,289.6 million;
  • Historical annual record of containers handled: 442.0 thousand TEUs;
  • Historical annual record of Cabotage volume: 157.6 thousand TEUs;
  • Docking operations of vessels Log-In Jacarandá and Log-In Pantanal were completed.

Vila Velha Terminal (TVV)

  • Historical annual EBITDA record: R$ 149.7 million;
  • Historical annual NOR record: R$ 319.1 million;
  • Historical annual record of general cargo handled: 960.1 thousand tons;
  • In October of 2022, Fitch upgraded the rating of TVV's 1st debenture issue to 'AA(bra)', with stable outlook;
  • The modernization project advanced in the second phase with automation and equipment retrofits. The MHCs, acquired in phase 1 and in operation since the beginning of 2022, have already increased productivity at the Terminal.

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri

Release 4Q22

3

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY ¹

Economic and Financial Data

4Q22

4Q21

4Q22 vs.

12M22

12M21

12M22 vs.

R$ Million

4Q21

12M21

Consolidated

Net Operating Revenue

547.5

387.9

41.1%

2,067.0

1,397.0

48.0%

Adjusted EBITDA ²

164.5

99.2

65.9%

597.0

365.6

63.3%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30.1%

25.6%

4.5 p.p.

28.9%

26.2%

2.7 p.p.

Coastal Shipping

Net Operating Revenue

327.3

308.9

5.9%

1,289.6

1,096.3

17.6%

Adjusted EBITDA ²

117.2

91.3

28.4%

446.2

301.5

48.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

35.8%

29.5%

6.3 p.p.

34.6%

27.5%

7.1 p.p.

TVV

Net Operating Revenue

78.3

69.8

12.2%

319.1

265.6

20.1%

EBITDA

36.6

28.2

30.0%

149.7

119.2

25.6%

EBITDA Margin

46.8%

40.4%

6.4 p.p.

46.9%

44.9%

2.0 p.p.

3PL

Net Operating Revenue

13.3

9.3

43.1%

51.0

35.1

45.3%

EBITDA

6.6

4.3

52.1%

27.3

19.2

41.7%

EBITDA Margin

49.4%

46.5%

2.9 p.p.

53.5%

54.8%

-1.4 p.p.

Road Cargo Transportation

Net Operating Revenue

128.7

0.0

n.a.

407.3

0.0

n.a.

Adjusted EBITDA ²

12.5

0.0

n.a.

28.2

0.0

n.a.

Road Cargo Transportation EBITDA Margin

9.7%

0.0%

9.7 p.p.

6.9%

0.0%

6.9 p.p.

Operational Data

4Q22

4Q21

4Q22 vs.

12M22

12M21

12M22 vs.

4Q21

12M21

Coastal Shipping - Total Containers ('000 TEU)

112.7

107.2

5.1%

442.0

425.0

4.0%

TVV - Containers Handling ('000)

40.8

40.9

-0.4%

163.3

184.6

-11.5%

TVV - General Cargo Handling ('000 Tons)

182.7

250.7

-27.2%

960.1

811.2

18.4%

Fleet - Nominal Capacity (TEU)*

18,050.0

18,050.0

0.0%

18,050.0

18,050.0

0.0%

* Capacity of the fleet in operation by the end of the reporting period (including Log-In Discovery

(1)EBITDA calculation considers earnings before income tax, social contribution, financial result and amortization expenses. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represents the EBITDA result and disregards only the non-recurring events related to "AFRMM". It is worth pointing out that - as a market practice - adjusted EBITDA is not audited by independent auditors, since it is a non-GAAP metric and every company can calculate this indicator according to their own criteria.

(²)Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of -R$1.3 million, of which +R$0.2 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$1.5 million in Tecmar, plus adjustments for non-recurring effects in the amount of -R$25.3 million in Tecmar. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision.

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri

Release 4Q22

4

CONSOLIDATED RESULT

Consolidated Result

4Q22

4Q21

4Q22 vs.

12M22

12M21

12M22 vs.

R$ Million

4Q21

12M21

Net Operating Revenue

547.5

387.9

41.1%

2,067.0

1,397.0

48.0%

Cost of Rendered Services

(364.7)

(271.4)

34.4%

(1,413.1)

(994.0)

42.2%

Operating Expenses

(7.0)

(32.3)

-78.2%

(136.7)

(91.2)

49.9%

AFRMM

15.4

14.9

2.9%

59.0

57.3

3.0%

EBITDA

191.2

99.2

92.8%

576.2

369.1

56.1%

Adjusted EBITDA¹

164.5

99.2

65.9%

597.0

365.6

63.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

(48.4)

(31.2)

55.0%

(176.2)

(122.6)

43.8%

EBIT

142.8

68.0

110.1%

400.0

246.5

62.3%

Financial Result

(37.4)

(53.5)

-30.1%

(151.5)

(150.7)

0.5%

EBT

105.4

14.5

627.1%

248.5

95.9

159.3%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

183.1

6.5

2701.3%

158.2

1.7

9152.0%

Profit (Loss)

288.5

21.0

1271.7%

406.8

97.6

316.9%

  1. Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of -R$1.3 million, of which +R$0.2 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$1.5 million in Tecmar, plus adjustments for non-recurring effects in the amount of -R$25.3 million in Tecmar. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision.

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri

Release 4Q22

5

Net Operating Revenue

Consolidated Net Operating Revenue

(NOR) (R$ MM)

4Q22 x 4Q21

Highest NOR for a fourth quarter explained by the following factors:

  • Revenue positively benefited by Tecmar's NOR, R$ 128.7 million, which had no record in the same period of the previous year;
  • Highest Coastal Shipping NOR for a fourth quarter, R$327.3 million, due to volume increase, better mix and pricing strategy;
  • Cabotage revenue positively impacted by greater container handling, given a sales strategy focused

on the conversion of road cargo (15% in the full year), and a better cargo mix;

  • Revenue increase in the Mercosur trade due to the higher volume (+15% vs 4Q21) with new customers won, capturing of more profitable cargo and the signing long-term contracts;
  • Feeder revenue continues to benefit from higher price of services, given the good moment of the international maritime market in the period;
  • Highest TVV NOR for a fourth quarter, R$ 78.3 million, due to record results in warehousing and other services, with the highlight going to cargo with higher added value, such as machinery and equipment.

12M22 x 12M21

Historical NOR record in the period, up 48%, explained by the following events:

  • Inclusion in 2022 of Tecmar in the consolidated result, with NOR of R$407.3 million in the year;

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:31:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 132 M 416 M 416 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 3 326 M 648 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,3%
Income Statement Evolution
