Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Earning Release 4Q22

Historical annual record of general cargo handled: 960.1 thousand tons;
In October of 2022, Fitch upgraded the rating of TVV's 1st debenture issue to 'AA(bra)', with stable outlook;
The modernization project advanced in the second phase with automation and equipment retrofits. The MHCs, acquired in phase 1 and in operation since the beginning of 2022, have already increased productivity at the Terminal.
www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri
Release 4Q22
3
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY ¹
Economic and Financial Data
4Q22
4Q21
4Q22 vs.
12M22
12M21
12M22 vs.
R$ Million
4Q21
12M21
Consolidated
Net Operating Revenue
547.5
387.9
41.1%
2,067.0
1,397.0
48.0%
Adjusted EBITDA ²
164.5
99.2
65.9%
597.0
365.6
63.3%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
30.1%
25.6%
4.5 p.p.
28.9%
26.2%
2.7 p.p.
Coastal Shipping
Net Operating Revenue
327.3
308.9
5.9%
1,289.6
1,096.3
17.6%
Adjusted EBITDA ²
117.2
91.3
28.4%
446.2
301.5
48.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
35.8%
29.5%
6.3 p.p.
34.6%
27.5%
7.1 p.p.
TVV
Net Operating Revenue
78.3
69.8
12.2%
319.1
265.6
20.1%
EBITDA
36.6
28.2
30.0%
149.7
119.2
25.6%
EBITDA Margin
46.8%
40.4%
6.4 p.p.
46.9%
44.9%
2.0 p.p.
3PL
Net Operating Revenue
13.3
9.3
43.1%
51.0
35.1
45.3%
EBITDA
6.6
4.3
52.1%
27.3
19.2
41.7%
EBITDA Margin
49.4%
46.5%
2.9 p.p.
53.5%
54.8%
-1.4 p.p.
Road Cargo Transportation
Net Operating Revenue
128.7
0.0
n.a.
407.3
0.0
n.a.
Adjusted EBITDA ²
12.5
0.0
n.a.
28.2
0.0
n.a.
Road Cargo Transportation EBITDA Margin
9.7%
0.0%
9.7 p.p.
6.9%
0.0%
6.9 p.p.
Operational Data
4Q22
4Q21
4Q22 vs.
12M22
12M21
12M22 vs.
4Q21
12M21
Coastal Shipping - Total Containers ('000 TEU)
112.7
107.2
5.1%
442.0
425.0
4.0%
TVV - Containers Handling ('000)
40.8
40.9
-0.4%
163.3
184.6
-11.5%
TVV - General Cargo Handling ('000 Tons)
182.7
250.7
-27.2%
960.1
811.2
18.4%
Fleet - Nominal Capacity (TEU)*
18,050.0
18,050.0
0.0%
18,050.0
18,050.0
0.0%
* Capacity of the fleet in operation by the end of the reporting period (including Log-In Discovery
(1)EBITDA calculation considers earnings before income tax, social contribution, financial result and amortization expenses. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represents the EBITDA result and disregards only the non-recurring events related to "AFRMM". It is worth pointing out that - as a market practice - adjusted EBITDA is not audited by independent auditors, since it is a non-GAAP metric and every company can calculate this indicator according to their own criteria.
(²)Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of -R$1.3 million, of which +R$0.2 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$1.5 million in Tecmar, plus adjustments for non-recurring effects in the amount of -R$25.3 million in Tecmar. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision.
www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri
Release 4Q22
4
CONSOLIDATED RESULT
Consolidated Result
4Q22
4Q21
4Q22 vs.
12M22
12M21
12M22 vs.
R$ Million
4Q21
12M21
Net Operating Revenue
547.5
387.9
41.1%
2,067.0
1,397.0
48.0%
Cost of Rendered Services
(364.7)
(271.4)
34.4%
(1,413.1)
(994.0)
42.2%
Operating Expenses
(7.0)
(32.3)
-78.2%
(136.7)
(91.2)
49.9%
AFRMM
15.4
14.9
2.9%
59.0
57.3
3.0%
EBITDA
191.2
99.2
92.8%
576.2
369.1
56.1%
Adjusted EBITDA¹
164.5
99.2
65.9%
597.0
365.6
63.3%
Depreciation and Amortization
(48.4)
(31.2)
55.0%
(176.2)
(122.6)
43.8%
EBIT
142.8
68.0
110.1%
400.0
246.5
62.3%
Financial Result
(37.4)
(53.5)
-30.1%
(151.5)
(150.7)
0.5%
EBT
105.4
14.5
627.1%
248.5
95.9
159.3%
Income Tax and Social Contribution
183.1
6.5
2701.3%
158.2
1.7
9152.0%
Profit (Loss)
288.5
21.0
1271.7%
406.8
97.6
316.9%
Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of -R$1.3 million, of which +R$0.2 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$1.5 million in Tecmar, plus adjustments for non-recurring effects in the amount of -R$25.3 million in Tecmar. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision.
www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri
Release 4Q22
5
Net Operating Revenue
Consolidated Net Operating Revenue
(NOR) (R$ MM)
4Q22 x 4Q21
Highest NOR for a fourth quarter explained by the following factors:
Revenue positively benefited by Tecmar's NOR, R$ 128.7 million, which had no record in the same period of the previous year;
Highest Coastal Shipping NOR for a fourth quarter, R$327.3 million, due to volume increase, better mix and pricing strategy;
Cabotage revenue positively impacted by greater container handling, given a sales strategy focused
on the conversion of road cargo (15% in the full year), and a better cargo mix;
Revenue increase in the Mercosur trade due to the higher volume (+15% vs 4Q21) with new customers won, capturing of more profitable cargo and the signing long-term contracts;
Feeder revenue continues to benefit from higher price of services, given the good moment of the international maritime market in the period;
Highest TVV NOR for a fourth quarter, R$ 78.3 million, due to record results in warehousing and other services, with the highlight going to cargo with higher added value, such as machinery and equipment.
12M22 x 12M21
Historical NOR record in the period, up 48%, explained by the following events:
Inclusion in 2022 of Tecmar in the consolidated result, with NOR of R$407.3 million in the year;
Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:31:25 UTC.