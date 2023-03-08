Log In Logística Intermodal S A : Earning Release 4Q22

*The audio of the presentation will be available on March 09, 2023 in the Investor Relations website

The modernization project advanced in the second phase with automation and equipment retrofits. The MHCs, acquired in phase 1 and in operation since the beginning of 2022, have already increased productivity at the Terminal.

In all business units, NPS (Net Promoter Score) increased in relation to the survey conducted in the same period of 2021;

Acquisition of Tecmar Transportes in 1Q22 and acquisition of the Grupo Oliva Pinto by Tecmar Transportes in 4Q22. The Group operates in road transport, logistics handling and cargo warehousing;

Release 4Q22 3

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY ¹

Economic and Financial Data 4Q22 4Q21 4Q22 vs. 12M22 12M21 12M22 vs. R$ Million 4Q21 12M21 Consolidated Net Operating Revenue 547.5 387.9 41.1% 2,067.0 1,397.0 48.0% Adjusted EBITDA ² 164.5 99.2 65.9% 597.0 365.6 63.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.1% 25.6% 4.5 p.p. 28.9% 26.2% 2.7 p.p. Coastal Shipping Net Operating Revenue 327.3 308.9 5.9% 1,289.6 1,096.3 17.6% Adjusted EBITDA ² 117.2 91.3 28.4% 446.2 301.5 48.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.8% 29.5% 6.3 p.p. 34.6% 27.5% 7.1 p.p. TVV Net Operating Revenue 78.3 69.8 12.2% 319.1 265.6 20.1% EBITDA 36.6 28.2 30.0% 149.7 119.2 25.6% EBITDA Margin 46.8% 40.4% 6.4 p.p. 46.9% 44.9% 2.0 p.p. 3PL Net Operating Revenue 13.3 9.3 43.1% 51.0 35.1 45.3% EBITDA 6.6 4.3 52.1% 27.3 19.2 41.7% EBITDA Margin 49.4% 46.5% 2.9 p.p. 53.5% 54.8% -1.4 p.p. Road Cargo Transportation Net Operating Revenue 128.7 0.0 n.a. 407.3 0.0 n.a. Adjusted EBITDA ² 12.5 0.0 n.a. 28.2 0.0 n.a. Road Cargo Transportation EBITDA Margin 9.7% 0.0% 9.7 p.p. 6.9% 0.0% 6.9 p.p. Operational Data 4Q22 4Q21 4Q22 vs. 12M22 12M21 12M22 vs. 4Q21 12M21 Coastal Shipping - Total Containers ('000 TEU) 112.7 107.2 5.1% 442.0 425.0 4.0% TVV - Containers Handling ('000) 40.8 40.9 -0.4% 163.3 184.6 -11.5% TVV - General Cargo Handling ('000 Tons) 182.7 250.7 -27.2% 960.1 811.2 18.4% Fleet - Nominal Capacity (TEU)* 18,050.0 18,050.0 0.0% 18,050.0 18,050.0 0.0%

* Capacity of the fleet in operation by the end of the reporting period (including Log-In Discovery

(1)EBITDA calculation considers earnings before income tax, social contribution, financial result and amortization expenses. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represents the EBITDA result and disregards only the non-recurring events related to "AFRMM". It is worth pointing out that - as a market practice - adjusted EBITDA is not audited by independent auditors, since it is a non-GAAP metric and every company can calculate this indicator according to their own criteria.

(²)Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 is composed of EBITDA plus cut-off in the amount of -R$1.3 million, of which +R$0.2 million in Coastal Shipping and -R$1.5 million in Tecmar, plus adjustments for non-recurring effects in the amount of -R$25.3 million in Tecmar. According to CPC 47, the cut-off is an accounting adjustment due to the accounting of only the portion of the service rendered, not yet concluded in the period, and which, in turn, had its transport document recorded by the total amount at the beginning of service provision.

www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri